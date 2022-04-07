For the past two years, many off-campus and study abroad programs have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students are finally able to leave Lubbock and experience programs in other states or other countries.
Aria Stiefelmaier is a second-year political science student from Round Rock, and is currently serving in Washington D.C. as a legislative intern for a congressperson from Texas. Stiefelmaier said she joined the program to explore what a career in public service looks like.
“I wanted to explore what a career in public service would look like and get to experience first hand how the legislative branch operates,” Stiefelmaier said. “I know that I want to work in government and this internship was a great starting point to get my foot in the door.”
Students who intern in Washington D.C. are able to shadow a member of congress and see the ins-and-outs of what it takes to be a politician.
Stiefelmaier said that her internship has given her a number of skills to use as a future professional.
“This internship has made me more confident in communication, written and oral, as I have to construct memos and recommendations that my member of congress will read, communicate with constituents over the phone and take meetings in-person with different advocacy groups” Stiefelmaier said. “More personal life wise, I’ve gained such an appreciation for living in the city and independently.”
Stiefelmaier will be serving in Washington through the spring semester, and encourages fellow Red Raiders to apply for the government and public service internship program.
“The government and public internship program Texas Tech has is fantastic,” Stiefelmaier said. “If you are at all interested in a career in government, I would absolutely apply. It opens a lot of doors.”
While the government and public internship program is directly through Texas Tech, students can also work college internships while maintaining classes online.
Avery Fraizer is a third-year creative media industries student from Midland, and currently works as a photopass photographer at Epcot through the Disney College Program. Fraizser said the Disney College Program has been a dream of hers since high school.
“I applied for the Disney College Program because it had been my dream since high school,” Frazier said. “To be able to work and make magic for guests while also having the time of my life and meeting people from all around the country.”
The Disney College Program is a national internship program where college students intern either at Disney World in Orlando, FL (where Fraizer is working) or Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.
Frazier said that the Disney College Program has given her people skills and the ability to work under high-stress environments.
“The things I’ve gotten out of this program would be people skills and being able to work in a high-stress environment,” Fraizer said. “I am also learning about the values of the Disney Company which will help me in the hospitality industry.”
Frazier encourages students to apply for the Disney College Program, but said students have to be ready to work.
“It’s the most magical time of your life, but it’s also a lot of hard work. These memories and friendships you make down here in Orlando, Florida will last you a lifetime, but you need to be ready to work no matter your role. It’s an amazing opportunity, if you’re the least bit interested please look into it. It’s so much fun.”
If students are looking to leave the United States entirely, there are many opportunities for them to study abroad through the TTU Office International Affairs.
Whitney Longnecker has served as the director of study abroad since 2018, and said around 1400 students participate in study abroad programs every year.
“At Texas Tech, we have a very strong study abroad program,” Longnecker said. “We send about 1400 students abroad every year, which is a sizable group of students that we’re really proud of that level of participation. We have about 300 different programs in 50 different countries, so there is absolutely something for everyone.”
Longnecker added that there are four different types of study abroad programs students can choose to participate in.
“We have what you might think of as traditional study abroad programs, where students go and take classes with a foreign college or university,” Longnecker said. “We also have more experiential based programs and those are things like international internships, as well as research opportunities and service-learning programs.”
Longnecker said that a big reason why students choose to study abroad is because it’s an opportunity they may not have post-graduation, and it helps set you apart in job applications.
“I think the biggest reason that students want to study abroad is that this is something you can do to set yourself apart for whatever your plans are post Texas Tech,” Longnecker said. “It’s a great way to gain skills that are useful, like intercultural communication skills, being able to work with individuals who are different from yourself, and be able to see and learn about experiences we may not have exposure to here in Lubbock.”
Longnecker herself studied abroad multiple times as an undergraduate and graduate student, and lived in England, China, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago.
Longnecker said that many students worry about the financial logistics of study abroad programs, but that the cost to study abroad is sometimes less than the cost of staying in Lubbock.
“One thing that we hear often from Texas Tech students is that they think Study Abroad is too expensive, and that it’s just out of reach for them financially” Longnecker said. “So another thing that I want to make sure students are aware of is that Study Abroad does not have to be an expensive endeavor. We actually have some study abroad programs that are less expensive than being on campus in Lubbock.”
Finally, Longnecker said she encourages students to study abroad because it’s not an opportunity students run into post-graduation.
“I would tell any student that is even just thinking very little about Study Abroad, they should absolutely do it,” Longnecker said. “It is very difficult after you graduate to pick up your life and move to a different country for three or six months. Those kinds of opportunities just don’t happen quite as easily once you get that first job. So being able to take advantage of this opportunity as a college student is something that I absolutely recommend.”
