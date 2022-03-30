Spring break marks the wind-down of the semester which often leaves students feeling sluggish and unproductive.
For many students, spring break, a time that is supposed to be relaxing, becomes stressful as they spend it stressing about work they have due when the break ends.
“It was still stressful knowing I had to come back to tests and to homework and everything,” Isabella Ammons, a second-year accounting student from Dallas, said. “I mean, I had tests the day I got back.”
The sudden restart after spring break causes feelings of dread and anguish among students and makes it harder to get back in the groove of going to classes.
“I've been feeling really tired and sluggish, like not wanting to go to class,” Paetyn Kemp, a second-year history student from Cyprus said.
Kaden Clark, a second-year animal science major from Kilgore, said he also has “lost the will to do school” since returning from spring break.
Unlike the fall semester, students do not get as many breaks during the spring to unwind from their busy schedules.
“I don’t even think it was a break,” fourth-year student Donovan Satchell, a global studies student from Plano, said. “Once you slow down you remember you still have tests and assignments to study for and you cannot neglect your responsibilities. It still felt like I was at school, just not going to class.”
The stress of class assignments is still very present during the break. Students try to catch up on previous information, while also preparing for assignments that are due upon their return to campus.
“Since coming back from spring break I have felt completely exhausted and I dread going to class. I feel like I am running on empty all the time,” Catherine Marnell, a first-year psychology student from Lubbock, said.
With the effects of the end-of-semester burnout, students are trying to take measures to maintain their energy for the remainder of the semester.
“I'm trying to go to bed earlier because I usually stay up real late and then take moments of time for myself,” Kemp said. “When I start getting tired I'll just like take 10 minute breaks and just chill out and relax.”
Constantly feeling sluggish can lead students’ mental and physical health to deteriorate, so it is important for students to take preventative action.
Ammons said students need to break up spring break in a way that allows them to relax but also continue to be productive and ready for their return to campus.
“It's such an awkward break,” Ammons said. “Give yourself a day or two at the beginning or even three or four days at the beginning, just to try to relax and then use that last part to get back on track that way it's not such a sudden restart again.”
When returning to campus, it is important for students to find ways to encourage and remind themselves of how little they have left of the semester.
“And then try to think of milestones until it'll be done,” Clark said.
The end-of-semester burnout has also gotten more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students have gotten used to virtual learning during the pandemic, and returning to in-person instruction has been more difficult than ever.
Clark said the pandemic has worsened his end-of-semester burnout as he had gotten used to online class and a lighter workload.
As the semester winds down students will start to feel burnout and it is important to remember to pace yourself and take time to relax to avoid overworking your brain burnout, Clark said.
