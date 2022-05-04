The Red Raider experience is something that connects individuals across all walks of life. No matter if you are a freshman or alumni, the Red Raider experience is something that will shape the rest of your future.
Current and past Red Raiders share experiences on campus, advice for future students, the hardest learned lessons and most memorable moments at Tech.
“My freshman year was more figuring out my career path and what things I could really see myself doing,” Bentley Harbison, a fourth-year accounting and finance student from Shallowater, said. “This year it is cool to see it because it comes full circle. I got to use all the relationships and things I’ve learned along the way to seek out jobs that I have worked so hard to get.”
Harbison said he has had the unique opportunity to experience campus before, during and after the campus closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a difficult time dealing with campus closing down and having to renavigate campus life, Harbison said.
“I have been amazed at how campus life has returned to normal,” Harbison said. “COVID was such a weird time, but I think Texas Tech and the students, in general, have done a great job of returning to really feeling normal. Campus feels just how it did when I was a freshman and I love it.”
Harbison’s most memorable campus memory was getting to experience the basketball team’s Final Four run during his second year.
“I have been a huge basketball fan my whole life, so getting to go to every game that year and getting to see such a monumental season up close was awesome,” Harbison said.
After classes, Harbison said he enjoys walking and taking in the beautiful sights of campus.
“After sitting in a mundane class for an hour, it always feels great to take a 30-minute walk, taking in the sights of campus and disconnecting,” Harbison said.
Harbison said he cherishes the experiences, relationships and lessons that he has learned during his time as a Red Raider.
“My advice to freshmen would be that it is okay to figure it out as you go. College is a time to grow, learn and just figure things out,” Harbison said. “You do not have to know everything or have it all planned out.”
First-year Daniella Garcia, said her most memorable moment this year was getting her big for her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi,” Garcia is an education student from Houston.
Garcia said she was worried about starting college after experiencing high school during COVID-19. However, Garcia has really enjoyed her first year on campus and her experience with Greek life.
“School has definitely been a little different compared to previous years but as time went on the school year began to feel like the traditional college experience,” Garcia said.
Garcia said she has made a lot of friendships this year and enjoys spending time with her new friends around campus.
“My favorite thing to do on campus is to meet up with friends and have study nights,” Garcia said.
Like Harbison, Garcia said she has had to learn that it is okay to know what exactly she wants to do in the future.
“My advice to future freshmen would be to stay organized, manage your time wisely and make the most out of every experience,” Garcia said.
Angela Bryan-Perkins native of Winters, was a member of the 1998 graduating class. Bryan-Perkins said she loved being a Red Raider and experiencing Tech’s campus traditions.
“And we officially have the coolest mascot,” Bryan-Winters said.
Bryan-Perkins said she made lifelong friendships during her years at Tech and was a member of the finance association, which provider her an opportunity to travel to San Francisco where she found her first job, where she has been for 23 years.
Bryan-Perkins encourages current and future Tech students to get involved as much as possible and utilize campus benefits. She recommends part-time on-campus jobs as they are a great opportunity for students to gain work experience.
“My favorite memory while living on campus was walking to football games with my dorm buddies,” Bryan-Perkins said. “This was in the early tortilla throwing days.”
Current and former students agree that the ‘Red Raider experience’ is like no other and have each had life changing moments while on campus.
