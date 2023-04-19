In tandem with select senior mechanical engineering majors, the members of the Space Exploration Raiders student organization constructed a working rover for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge, an annual international competition. This will be the organization’s first appearance at the challenge.
Alexander Calabrese, president and founder of the organization, is a third-year mechanical engineering major from McKinney. Calabrese was inspired to create Space Exploration Raiders following a summer internship at General Motors, at which his roommate was the team captain of a similar organization at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez.
“He (said), ‘You should do this competition. It’s a lot of fun …’ So I got a couple of my friends from the mechanical engineering department and I was like, ‘Hey I need officers in the club, who wants to do it?’,” Calabrese said.
The organization constructs the rover alongside senior design students working towards a capstone project, which is meant to fuse academic knowledge with real-life experience. Calabrese explained the differing roles between members of the organization and seniors working on this project.
“We delegate all the team leads for each sub-component to the senior design so it can count for their capstone project,” Calabrese said.
Senior design students take on team lead positions and work with organization members to complete each task. Cruz Torres, a third-year mechanical engineering major from Midland and vice president of Space Exploration Raiders, noted these separate but interconnected functions.
“We divide into groups between the senior capstone (project). We design it, but they take on an individual component,” Torres said. “So for a certain portion of it, we work as an individual to get things done. Then eventually we all come together.”
Space Exploration Raiders now claims 35 organization members, with eight senior design students choosing to work on the rover for their capstone project. The organization is open to all majors, though currently it is largely composed of mechanical engineering students.
Throughout the year, both senior students and members of the organization build a rover to complete a series of challenges for the NASA competition.
“We get the handbook in August and that’s when the design starts,” Calabrese said. “We have probably three months of designing.”
Following the initial design, the team moves to 3D modeling software and computer-aided design (CAD) to begin the manufacturing process. The construction of the rover costs roughly $3,000. Students in the senior design class working on their capstone project are granted $450 by Texas Tech, but the remaining funds come from sponsors and fundraising done by the organization.
From April 20 to 22, the team will travel to Huntsville, Alabama to compete in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. As described by the NASA website, the competition encourages research and development of new technologies for future mission planning and crewed space missions to other worlds.
“What we’re tasked with is building a rover that can complete a certain obstacle list that they give us at the beginning (of the year) through our handbook, and it also has to complete different tasks,” Calabrese said. “This year, there are five tasks that require water sampling, so you do five different water sampling collections.”
2023 will mark the organization’s first appearance at the competition, but not the last. Even with their current rover, senior design students and members of the Space Exploration Raiders have developed new concepts and ideas to make the current project better.
Space Exploration Raiders is a team of individuals that welcomes anyone willing to learn and to work. Through construction and competition, the organization creates an environment of support, encouragement and teamwork and highlights the ability of a few dedicated individuals to create something impressive and long-lasting.
“Compared to other clubs here, it’s very hands-on. For other clubs you have to be an executive or you have to be a senior,” organization vice president Cruz Torres said. “But I’m not a senior, and we’ve had other people in this club who aren’t seniors, and they’ve had opportunities when they came in to actually work on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.