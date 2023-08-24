Steeley Smith began her Texas Tech career as a student assistant in the office of the Board of Regents — now, she represents both her alma mater and its sister institutions as student regent for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Smith, a pillar of ambition, earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication, a master’s in media and mass communication and is pursuing a master’s in agribusiness.
She participated in President’s Select and Agriculture Future of America, was a Texas Tech Terry Scholar and member of the Mortar Board Honor Society and made both the President’s and Dean’s Lists.
On June 13, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Smith’s appointment as student regent for the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.
Smith’s appointment marks her as the System’s 18th overall student regent and the sixth from Tech, according to the Tech System website.
Smith, a Mason native, is the seventh generation to grow up on her family’s hometown ranch. She always has harbored a passion for agriculture and knew it would be her future career field.
“Agriculture has always been very important in my life and very important in the lives of those around me,” Smith said. “Recently my family bought a business in my hometown, a local feed store, so I’ve gotten more interested in the business side of things. Hopefully I’ll get to help run the store with my sister one day.”
A dedicated, involved and passionate student, Smith described the support and encouragement she was met with at Tech and her subsequent honor of being selected to represent the students of the Tech System.
“Surrounding me with like-minded people, people who I knew were going to challenge me and to help me grow, is definitely something that I will always be thankful to Texas Tech for,” Smith said. “There’s so many people that I could name at Texas Tech that have helped guide me, and I definitely wouldn’t trade my time at Texas Tech for anything else.”
A student regent is a non-voting member of the Board of Regents whose purpose is to ensure the voices of students are heard, Smith said. The Tech System is composed of five institutions: Angelo State University, Midwestern State University, Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
Smith emphasized her dedication to understanding the values and desires of students from each.
“I don’t necessarily vote on the issues that require voting during Board meetings, but I’m always there just to serve as a voice for the students and to make sure that their best interests are being taken into account in Board decisions,” Smith said.
Selecting a student regent is a long, thorough process; each institution’s Student Government Association collects applications from its respective university, which are submitted to and reviewed by the chancellors’ offices, then sent to the governor’s office for a final decision.
“There’s lots of candidates that would be great in this role. … I can’t imagine how difficult it is to make this decision,” Smith said. “I’m still honored that I was selected to participate.”
As an undergraduate, Smith’s position as a student assistant allowed her to observe the workings of the Board, as well as the student regents that preceded her.
“I got to learn a little bit of the process and the role of a student regent, and all of the student regents prior to me I just had so much respect for,” Smith said. “I had never imagined when I was a freshman that I would be here now, but I’m so grateful and fortunate to be.”
Smith attended her first meeting as student regent on Aug. 10 and 11, a meeting she prepared for with extensive research on each of the System’s institutions, communication with student leaders and an understanding of recent state legislative decisions.
Smith commented on her commitment to the students within the System and her dedication to consistent representation.
“As a fellow student myself, it’s my job to serve as that liaison between the students and the Board and to make sure that our students’ voices are being heard in the different matters that the Board oversees,” Smith said.
Smith expressed her goal of understanding the diversity of the Tech System and making the best decisions for its students, saying her sole job is to support (the students) and be a resource for them.
Ronald Phillips, Tech’s senior director of government relations and Smith’s former professor, works with her in the Government and Public Service Internship Program. Phillips encouraged Smith to intern in Washington, D.C., during the summer of 2020.
“It wasn’t easy. They were in D.C., right in the middle of COVID. A lot of things were shut down, people were isolated. But she went and true to her nature, she made the very best of that situation,” Phillips said. “After she got back ... I could see that it had made a difference in her.”
Phillips described Smith’s love and passion for Tech, saying he was her biggest cheerleader during the application process.
“I was really proud to see that Gov. Abbott selected her to serve as a student regent,” Phillips said. “She truly loves Texas Tech, she’s an incredible Red Raider and I couldn’t think of anyone better suited and better equipped to represent our students than Steeley.”
Smith can be reached through the Tech System website and encourages students to connect with her as she continues in her role.
The next Board of Regents meeting will be Nov. 16-17.
