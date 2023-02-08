*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/
For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home.
The USA is home to a decorated resume holding multiple Olympic gold medals, an induction into the National Basketball Hall of Fame and a National Championship title. While many kids of the ‘90s had a dream to “Be Like Mike,” Lady Raiders had a different dream: Swish like Sheryl Swoopes.
From the age of 7, Swoopes could be seen with a basketball in hand.
Swoopes went on to play throughout high school in Brownfield. Staying in the area, she attended college for two years at South Plains before transferring to Texas Tech.
It is at Tech where she became one of three women’s basketball players to have their number retired following the National Championship title in 1993.
In a previous interview with The Daily Toreador, former head coach Marsha Sharp said, “We knew we had the chance to do some special things, mainly because we had the National Player of the Year,” regarding Swoopes’ time at Tech.
The championship title would become a milestone in Red Raider history celebrated by many.
“I love the fact that we were able to win a national title,” Sharp said. “It was one of the highlights of all of our lives and careers.”
Swoopes, as a member of the Houston Comets, became the first person in WNBA history to hold three Most Valuable Player awards. She also received five WNBA first team nominations and won four straight championships from 1997 – 2000.
As an evergreen figure in Tech history, Swoopes’ accomplishments are something to share with all West Texas.
“Red Raider nation celebrates so many memories and lifetime experiences that we all felt with the ‘93 championship team,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “So, to have that team back and to be able to recognize them 30 years later has been truly special. It is exciting for everyone here, and it is great to have them back.”
Despite a career that took her around the world as part of the United States Women’s National Basketball Team, West Texas still holds a special place for Swoopes. Her love for Tech keeps her coming back, even appearing at the Tech versus Baylor game commemorating the 30-year anniversary of the National Championship.
“It’s always great to be able to come back,” Swoopes said. “This is home, and to be able to celebrate with not only my teammates, but for a lot of Lady Raiders that came back this weekend, it is truly an honor to be here.”
