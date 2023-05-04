As the school year draws to a close, Texas Tech students old and new are reflecting on their college experiences thus far, offering varying perspectives on what college life is all about.
Ryan Wise, a first-year biology major from Frisco, said his freshman year has been a uniquely transformative experience.
“Your first-year of college takes a long time. Like it’s long, it’s a lot. This past year was the longest time of my whole life,” Wise said. “I feel like I’ve lived my entire life twice in one year, and I’ve changed completely.”
Sergio Arellano, a fourth- year psychology major from Irving, agreed that freshman year can fly by, but said that his perspective changed as his graduation date approached.
“Time felt like a roller coaster,” Arellano said.“The buildup during freshman year was really long and slow but the ride going down was fast.”
As a first year Tech student, Wise said he especially enjoyed the freedom and flexibility afforded by the less regimented college environment.
“(in high school) I had to follow a set schedule, not set by me but by someone else. And I had to graduate on time,” Wise said. “Now, here in college, there’s none of these rules. I can graduate in two years. I can graduate in seven years. Whatever I do, it’s up to me right?”
Although adjusting to the college lifestyle can be a major life change, Wise said his first year was surprisingly stress-free.
“They teach you to grow up in high school, and then you go back to being a kid again at college,” Wise said. “Which is ironic because you know, you’re given your own dorm, your own place. But you don’t have nearly as many responsibilities as you do when you’re in high school.”
Conversely, Arellano’s first year coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, making his early experiences at Tech more tumultuous than freeing.
“COVID was the worst. A lot of things Tech students ... got to experience were extremely limited,” Arellano said. “Having to attend classes online while still having to worry about making friends was also difficult.”
Despite these difficulties, Arellano said forming a network of fellow students in similar areas of study allowed him to succeed both socially and academically
He advised new students to reach out to their peers as soon as possible.
“Make friends in your classes! So many people share common interestsso don’t hesitate to start a conversation,” Arellano said. “Depending on your major, you’ll most likely see people from your old classes in your next course, so it’s a great way to meet people and start study groups to help with exams and homework.”
Wise agreed, adding that picking the right classes can be equally important as picking the right friends. He encouraged incoming freshmen to be cautious and thorough when scheduling their semesters.
