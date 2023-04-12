The Texas Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement is set to host its first Second Chance Prom on April 15 at 8 p.m. in the Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom. The event had been coordinated as part of the Big XII LGBTQIA and Ally Summit, to occur on campus April 14 and 15.
The Second Chance Prom, organized also in accordance with Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), is designed to offer an opportunity for students to have safe, on-campus fun.
Gilbert Carrasco, director of the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, highlighted the intention of the event as well as the origins of the idea.
“We wanted to offer a safe and alcohol-free opportunity for people to dress up, go dancing and have a good time,” Carrasco said. “Really this came up with this idea of offering an opportunity for our students to redo their prom experience.”
Carrasco noted the intention of the event, and his hopes that the dance will provide students who are unhappy with their high school proms an opportunity for a do-over, to have that key experience at this new time in their lives.
“The idea of this is really for any student that just didn’t have a chance to attend their prom, maybe they didn’t have a good experience at their prom or maybe they didn’t go with the friends they have now,” Carrasco said. “So you have a new relationship, a new relationship with friends, and you’re able to take that and enjoy it.”
The idea of a Second Chance Prom, while new to Tech, has been seen many times at other universities.
“We have seen these types of events like a second chance prom happen within the LGBTQIA community. But for us, we wanted to be more inclusive, it’s not just an LGBTQIA issue,” Carrasco said. “Many people didn’t have that opportunity for prom for a variety of different reasons.”
In partnership with RISE, the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement is working to make the event attendable and manageable for all students hoping to attend.
“(RISE is) gathering donated and borrowed formal wear so that people who don’t have the resources can have access to that formal attire to create an outfit,” Carrasco said.
The Second Chance Prom is open and free to all Tech students. As the prom is part of the larger Big XII Summit, the event will be framed by other events and speakers designed to promote allyship and support for the LGBTQIA community.
“Our idea behind (the summit) is to focus on the positive things that we can do throughout our community,” Carrasco said. “The plenary speakers that we have are coming to talk about allyship, advocacy and action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.