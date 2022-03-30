Students often spend hours scrolling through social media. Time swiping up and down is spent on the TikTok For You page.
However, students may be unaware as to how many of those videos are of fellow Texas Tech students.
Ward Chakmakjian, a first-year finance student from Rockwall, currently has 598,000 followers on TikTok.
“My first video I’d say that really blew up and I started doing it over and over again was that chair dance, and we called ourselves the lake boys,” Chakmakjian said. “We did that chair dance and it really, I’d say, took off my page to a new level. And since that I’ve just been posting other stuff but I kind of go back to that video a lot. But yeah, that’s the main one that blew me up to like keep going up more and more.”
Chakmakjian creates these videos with his twin brother and said the development of a TikTok following has changed their relationship.
“Well, the thing is he first, he kind of came up with the idea for us to do it. He didn’t want to post on his page but I was like, I’m like, oh, whatever I will just post it to on mine,” Chakmakjian said. “But then I would say with our relationship, sometimes I gotta ask him to do stuff. He’s not as, you know, out there as me but he’s still willing to do lots of videos with me, but we’re, I mean, we’re twins. We live together right now in college too.”
Emily Rosilier, a second-year fashion design and merchandising student from San Antonio, has 569,000 followers on TikTok, and she said she began her account promoting her sister’s phone case brand.
Gaining a following can change a person in a number of ways, Rosilier said. She has become more confident.
“It helped my personality come out more and not be as shy,” Rosilier said. “People are becoming more comfortable with who I am. But also be more aware that people will try to use you for certain things such as social media, for sure.”
Rosilier said gaining a following also has affected her mental health.
“With gaining that many followers, it doesn’t mean it’s all nice people. There’s a lot of hate. There’s a lot of judgment and there’s a lot of opinions that are just thrown at you,” Rosilier said. “Sometimes I wish I didn’t have such a big following so I could post whatever I wanted without getting so judged. I feel like I can’t really post what I want sometimes because there’s so many eyes on whatever I post to where I have to be careful.”
Nolan Goodwin, a second-year agricultural communications student from Tyler, has 67,000 followers on TikTok. He said he believes gaining a following also has affected his mental health.
“People always have something rude to say but I know that they are probably going through something themselves and want to take it out on someone else,” Goodwin said. “What I realized over the five-ish years I have had TikTok, is that they are just another person behind a screen whose opinion does not affect me.”
Goodwin’s first viral video featured him and his best friend blasting the theme song to “Sofia the First.”
“More recently the videos with both at or reaching a million views were the ones kind of throwing shade at the University of Texas at Austin,” Goodwin said. “One of them points out that their GPA was not as high as everyone thought and one says that the people who go there are mid. I have never hated anyone who went there but I knew it would at least get some attention because most of the Big 12 schools hate UT.”
Since he has gained a following, Goodwin said people have begun to recognize him in public, which gives opportunities of meeting new people.
However, for Chakmakjian, his opportunities have been different than expected.
Chakmakjian filmed a video with Raider Red in front of the Seal, which had over 40,000 likes on TikTok.
“So Raider Red reached out to me on my TikTok and said he saw us do the dance on the campus already with my friends,” Chakmakjian said. “And he said, collab. So then I responded. I said, `Let’s do it.’ And he said just DM me on Instagram. Then boom, we just set up a date and time.”
Each of these students has a different goal of outreach with their platform.
Rosilier said she wants to help other young women cope.
“I’m so hard on myself. Being able to laugh at the thing that bothers me the most is the only way that I can cope in a way and my goal is to honestly help other young females or young males to know that,” Rosilier said. “Yes, it is difficult and really bad things can happen to us but if you can just look at it in a different light. Laugh about it, make a joke about it, like put some positivity on it. It will honestly make you feel so much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.