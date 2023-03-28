After a highly contested race which ended in a runoff election, Joel Rivero was announced as Texas Tech’s 99th student body president on March 24. Rivero is only the second Hispanic student to hold the position.
Rivero, a double major in political science and finance, said it was a surreal moment.
“The emotions were just running through my mind and running through my body whenever I heard my name, I just couldn't believe it,” Rivero said. “So I actually started tearing up which was crazy because I'm not one to just cry."
A first-generation student from Midland, Rivero is the son of working-class immigrant parents. Despite the challenges of his background, Rivero said his family’s experience taught him valuable lessons for life.
“I would say that kind of also taught me hard work and if I wanted to do something, I had to work for it,” Rivero said.
While not always having the experience to offer guidance in certain situations, Rivero said his parents, originally from Mexico, always supported his aspirations.
“Everything that I kind of wanted to do and my dreams, they were always pushing me to pursue them and never take no as an answer,” Rivero said.
Arriving on campus as a freshman in the fall of 2020, Rivero didn’t always plan on attending Tech, citing a desire to get farther from Midland. However, the community and campus atmosphere quickly won him over.
“I felt welcomed and I felt right at home; it was like a home away from home, stepping foot on campus,” Rivero said.
With almost three years of experience in the Student Government Association, Rivero first became involved in SGA as senator for the College of Arts and Sciences. ADA accommodations as an early priority for Rivero, who recalled an incident which gave him a clear picture of their often under-appreciated importance.
“I had an interaction with a student and parent, and they kind of told me that they weren't able to get into the building quickly enough during rainfall, so they got rained on because they were on the west side of Holden Hall and there's only an elevator on the east side,” Rivero said.
Catalyzed by the conversation, Rivero coordinated with the ADA office to author legislation designed to improve accessibility around campus. After serving as college senator, Rivero was elected as senator at-large in his sophomore year, using his seat to advance student interests such as increasing library operating hours.
In his second year as at-large-senator, Rivero prioritized SGA transparency, while also seeking to increase student awareness of the body as a whole. This goal led him to lead the inaugural Student Government Association Week, intended to perpetuate greater visibility within the university community.
“I planned out and established an annual Student Government Association Week, where SGA is kind of having events all across campus with the community and bringing in guest speakers and just ensuring that we're tabling out there for that whole week,” Rivero said.
Rivero said his time in SGA has been rewarding and educational, with his experience giving him an appreciation for what he can accomplish as a member.
“Being in student government these past three years has been very eye opening, seeing the level of change that students can make for their peers,” Rivero said.
Aside from his role in SGA, Rivero is involved in various student organizations such as the Hispanic Student Society, Scovell Business Leadership Program, Beta Upsilon Chi, Mortar Board, President’s Select, and the College of Arts and Sciences Ambassadors. Rivero said being a member of these organizations helps keep him connected with the student body.
The decision to run for president came during the fall of 2022, when Rivero was a member of the Homecoming Court. Rivero said one of the biggest factors which drove him towards running was the pride his fellow HSS students showed at having one of their own on the Homecoming Court.
“I was like dang, what would it mean for them to have a Hispanic student body president in office,” Rivero said.
After Homecoming, Rivero set out to gather his team. In a nod to Tech’s Centennial and the university’s traditions, Rivero branded his platform as Tech Timeless. He said the support of his team was essential during a prolonged election cycle.
“I was so happy to have the support of my team behind me, that kind of allowed me to keep going; our team was kind of like family, if not a family, and we all supported each other in any way that we could,” Rivero said.
On March 10., it was announced after months of campaigning, the results were still too close to call, and would need to be decided by a runoff. Chairman of the Election Committee, William Raftis, said while Rivero had a plurality, the margin was insufficient under SGA bylaws.
“The bylaws of the election code state that to win an election there needs to be a majority not just a plurality, so we had a plurality; we didn’t have a majority winner, so with that we knew that we had to have a runoff,” Raftis said.
Despite disappointment in the need for a second ballot, Rivero said once again, it was his team who kept him solid in the face of adversity.
“I had to push through because it was more than myself at that point; I had a team that was counting on me,” Rivero said.
Now president, Rivero has said, in continuation with his priorities as senator, transparency will continue to be a major theme of his agenda.
“The first thing is transparency with SGA, just ensuring that we're being transparent with our student body, hosting town halls, having those conversations with everybody,” Rivero said.
Rivero and Tech Timeless ran on four central election initiatives: community, safety, student success and inclusion. Specific policy proposals include: making textbooks more affordable, mobile student IDs, improved campus Wi-Fi, dining bucks towards local businesses, free game day shuttles and an expansion in cultural centers.
Hoping to contradict the stereotype of ineffective student government, Rivero said he hopes to act on campaign promises early in his term.
“We want to ensure that we meet our initiatives. A lot of the time whenever student government campaigns come around, people run on initiatives, but most of the time those initiatives don't come to fruition. So that's something that we want to do, we want to start off strong,” Rivero said.
Previous Student Body President Austin Phillips spoke on what his advice is for Rivero moving forward.
“Taking it day-by-day and understanding that we’re here to represent all 40,000 plus students,” Phillips said.
Seemingly already in-tune with this philosophy and in-line with his value on transparency, Rivero said face-to-face interaction and listening will be key to understanding student needs past Tech Timeless’ election initiatives.
“Obviously there's a lot more needs than just our initiatives there. So, again, that goes back to meeting students where they are and having those conversations and seeing what they need,” Rivero said.
