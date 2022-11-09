After every point scored, a Guns Up gesture is seen high in the sky; however, this support not only comes from the fans, Pom Squad, or Tech’s Cheer Squad but a fourth support group: the High Riders.
Serving as an all-women’s spirit organization, the High Riders foster values of service, spirit, leadership, tradition and sisterhood. Aligning with their values, the High Riders show support for Tech’s women’s sports by attending their games.
High Rider traditions began in the 1970s, according to Erin Goodson, the standards officer of the High Riders. The organization sought to amp up the support for women’s sports that men’s sports usually receive.
“Around the time that we were founded in the ‘70s, there wasn’t a lot of recognition given to women’s athletics when our women’s teams were being developed around that time,” Goodman, a natural resources management student from Georgetown, said. “There was not as much love for them as there was for men’s athletics. The Saddle Tramps have been around since the university was founded and they gave so much support to football and basketball and all of our men’s athletics, but we are always there at our women’s games.
“We’re always giving them our undivided attention and our wonderful support as much as we can. If they know there’s a busy weekend and not a lot of students are going to turn out, they know that at least the High Riders are going to be there,” the fourth-year student added.
For Goodman, the ambiance of the games is one of the rewarding aspects of being a High Rider.
“I just love the atmosphere whenever we’re at games, especially basketball games, that’s the sport that we were founded on,” Goodman said. “It’s not anywhere near as insane or crazy as our men’s games, but everyone is always on their feet. They’re getting pumped up and it’s electrifying to be right up on the court.”
As High Riders, members experience moments most students only hear stories about. Erica Martinez, president of the High Riders, rang the victory bells for the first time this past August.
“My first time ringing the victory bells was after a soccer game. It was just me and two other people ringing the bells instead of the whole body,” Martinez, a third-year psychology major from Lubbock, said. “It felt a little more personal and it’s one of the greatest moments in my college career so far.”
While men’s sports seem to drown out the attention given to women’s sports, Lila MchPherson, vice president of the High Riders, said the spirit organization strives to end this disparity of support.
“I feel like because we are in Texas, and we are a huge football campus, I feel like women’s sports, just like other sports, just get pushed aside,” McPherson, a third-year communications student from Leander, said. “We are an organization here on campus that goes and supports women and makes them feel like they’re loved and welcomed.”
Lauren Anderson, athletic promotional chair for the High Riders, said the importance of the organization extends beyond supporting women – attending games brings people together.
“Just like in society, women’s sports are not as prioritized as any other ultimate sports,” Anderson, a second-year nursing and human science student from Dallas, said. “Having an organization like this really brings light to women’s sports and helps network people, (with) all of my friends I bring them into girls' games when they wouldn’t have otherwise.”
The High Riders’ efforts do not go unnoticed. Athletes approach members to extend their gratitude for the spirit organization’s efforts, Anderson said.
“There’s been so many times we’re about to walk to class together and an athlete will come up to you and say hey,” Anderson said. “One of our members has class with one of the basketball players and they’re now friends. I think that’s something really cool to see that I wouldn’t have been able to see if I wasn’t a part of the High Riders.
“They’ve (the athletes) made comments to us, after we’ve done something for them in addition to their games and really voiced how much they appreciated it and how it made the girls feel so much more special and hyped up in their game because they don’t get that kind of attention from anybody else,” Anderson said.
