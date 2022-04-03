On Sunday, the Residence Halls Association hosted their 12th annual drag show, titled “Diamonds, Drag and Disco.” The event was emceed by Miss Calvina, and headlined by Lady Macy and Celia Light. Joining them were a number of other local drag performers, including Miss Kim Carter, Lady Lilliana Bella, and Miss Emologie Raven, who has been active in the Lubbock drag community for over 20 years.
Madi Pitts is a second-year student from Irving studying English and political science, and currently serves as the co-vice president of programming for RHA. Pitts helped organize the performance, and said this event required a lot of planning and communication on her end.
“We have weekly committee meetings so a lot of what you see here had to go to weekly committee meetings, and so I would bring lots of stuff to discuss,” Pitts said. “Honestly, a lot of it was texting. A lot of texts and emails per day. A lot of it was really texting the performers like ‘hey, there’s this.”
RHA hosted the performance to shine light on local performers and to create a safe space for students a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Pitts said hosting the event was about advocating the queer community without censoring them.
“A lot of facets at Texas Tech advocate for queer people but don’t actually put queer people on display and allow their culture to be demonstrated in any way where it’s not censored in some capacity,” Pitts said. “Drag shows are a way for queer members to express their sexuality, sex, everything in regards to that as well as question gender and push the lines of gender in a safe space where they’re allowed to do that.”
The drag show was free and open to the public, and students who attended were served brunch, given merch and even won prizes.
TaQuaria “TQ” Weaver is a fourth-year creative media industries student from Waco and has been a long time fan of drag shows.
“I love drag shows, I actually went to a couple in my hometown,” Weaver said. “I absolutely love drag shows and the LGBTQ community, I love and support them.”
Weaver said that it’s important to support the LGBTQIA+ community and she wants anyone who’s in the closet or questioning to know they’re loved.
“The LGBTQ community, not just at Tech, in general worldwide is a really big community and Tech should continue to support LGBTQ people in our community because they need a safe space just like everyone else,” Weaver said. “If you yourself are LGBTQ, you’re not out or you’re out, you are so strong. Keep doing what you’re doing, you are loved even if it doesn’t look like it in the world around you. You are so loved.”
Along with students and faculty, a number of Lubbock locals came to the drag show.
Ricky Villarreal, a Lubbock local, attended this afternoon to support his friend Lady Macy who headlined the event and the local LGBTQIA+ community.
“My friend (Lady Macy) was performing so you’ve gotta be supportive, you know,” Villarreal said. “I think it’s good for people to have a forum for people to be able to come to, especially in West Texas, it’s not really something that’s there for the community. So doing things like this allows us to get together and celebrate who we are.”
Lady Macy is also a Lubbock native and has been performing in drag shows for over three years.
Lady Macy said she makes and designs all of the outfits she performs in.
“I make all my own costumes, so a lot of time goes into sewing it, embellishing it, getting my wig styled,” Lady Macy said. “I perform pretty often, so the numbers I did I’ve done before.”
Lady Macy headlined the drag show, and also currently serves as TTU’s Miss Glamour and Fame for 2021-2022, a pageant that's held every October.
Lady Macy added that she wanted to showcase a lot of local performers, and encouraged members of the LGBTQIA+ community at Texas Tech to branch out.
“This year, I wanted to showcase a lot of local talent that hasn’t been seen before,” Lady Macy said. “Don’t be afraid to branch out of Texas Tech, there’s such a large LGBTQIA+ community here in Lubbock. That’s another reason why I wanted to put some of the local entertainers is to show that there’s a bigger community here than just at Texas Tech. There’s a place for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.