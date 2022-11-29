For many college students, domestic violence is an unfortunate reality and results in psychological, emotional and physical problems that significantly decrease their quality of life.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 43 percent of college women in relationships report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors. These behaviors include physical, sexual, digital, verbal or other controlling forms of abuse.
Steven Garcia, Coordinator of Community Education at Lubbock’s Women Protective Services, said the organization provides a 24/7 crisis hotline for women in Lubbock.
“First, we need the woman to call our hotline and talk to us. We need to assess the situation,” Garcia said. “We assess the danger level she’s at, whether she wants to live here or be an outpatient client.”
After the initial intake, Garcia said the client can gain support for navigating the criminal justice system and help with lawyers.
“We can help her with the prosecution of the perpetrator and get them lawyers and legal organizations that can help them with protective orders, divorce, custody or child support,” Garcia said.
In addition, Garcia said Women’s Protective Services offers counseling for women and their children.
“If she wants counseling, she or her children can do individual counseling,” Garcia said. “Plus, we have several different support groups that occur throughout the week that she is more than welcome to attend.”
The organization offers free and unlimited counseling for women who use its services, Garcia said.
“The sessions are always going to be free,” Garcia said. “She could theoretically get counseling for free for like ten years. We do not put a cap on it, and we will never charge her.”
Garcia also said women can also receive social services through the organization.
“We have a social services program that can help with any kind of clothing, groceries, prescriptions, jobs or education,” Garcia said. “We have outside agencies that assist us in getting those needs met.”
Women’s Protective Services offers housing for women experiencing domestic violence, Garcia said.
“While they are here, you know they are safe. We have a secure facility and they can stay here for up to six months,” Garcia said. “They can get back on their feet, save money, get healed physically and emotionally, and get back out there into society.”
Haley Wallace, Program Manager of Communication, Marketing and Design at TTU Risk Intervention and Safety Education said the organization assists students experiencing domestic violence by referring them to the office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.
“That is probably the biggest response network for students. They deal with things such as stalking, intimate partner violence and dating violence,” Wallace said.
Wallace said RISE works with Tech’s Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement to provide resources for LGBTQIA students experiencing domestic violence.
Additionally, the organization refers students to the Office of the Dean of Students and the Office of Student Conduct to receive academic help.
“We do a bunch of education about domestic violence through the One Love Foundation,” Wallace said. “We teach about healthy and unhealthy relationships, tactics and tools for students to have.”
RISE ensures to cater to students’ individual needs, according to Wallace.
“We like to hear people out and try to individualize our approach and make sure that we are getting to the root of their problem so they can feel like they are being heard,” Wallace said. “If they feel comfortable in making a report, we can either take that report ourselves or walk students down to the Title IX office.”
Another resource RISE provides is helping students initiate a counseling session with Tech’s Student Counseling Center.
“We ask students if they feel comfortable walking over to the Student Counseling Center with us. If students come to us, they can kind of expedite that process of being seen,” Wallace said. “If we walk to the center, we can essentially be like, ‘Hi, I work with RISE. this is someone who is in a crisis, please see them immediately.’”
Overall, Wallace said she wants students to know that RISE is always available to support students who are experiencing domestic violence.
Brooke Salgado, a fourth-year sociology student from San Antonio, said that Tech’s Alpha Chi Omega helps victims of domestic violence.
“Our philanthropy is domestic violence awareness and each chapter supports their local domestic violence shelter,” Salgado said.
Salgado, Alpha Chi Omega’s Vice President of Philanthropy, said the sorority does three fundraisers yearly to raise funds for women experiencing domestic violence.
“The donations go directly to Lubbock’s Women’s Protective Services,” Salgado said. “Last year, we raised $35,000.”
Alpha Chi Omega hosts donation drives for Women’s Protective Services aside from fundraising.
“Right now, we are doing a Christmas toy drive, and a lot of women have already donated toys,” Salgado said.
Salgado said she enjoys making a difference in the Lubbock community.
“It is an indescribable feeling because it is crazy to realize the impact that you are making. Even if you cannot always see it, we know that we are making a difference for them and we know that it means a lot to them,” Salgado said.
Alpha Chi Omega educates its members and Tech students on domestic violence and other related topics, Salgado said.
“During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we do education for the chapter on a PowerPoint. We also have Healthy Relationships Week in February and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April,” Salgado said. “We do different tabling on campus to educate our members and the Texas Tech community as well.”
