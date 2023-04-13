The Red Raider Racing team is a coalition of dedicated Texas Tech students with a passion for engineering and race car development. The members of the organization work to design and build a Formula SAE car, a process that begins in the summer and continues throughout the year until their international competition in May.
“Since 2011, we’ve been going non-stop trying to make a car every single year,” Corentin Menand said.
Menand, a fifth-year mechanical engineering major from France, has served as the organization’s president since May of 2022.
The Red Raider Racing team officially began in 2005 and ran until 2009, and was reinstated as interest piqued in 2011. The organization is currently composed of 15 officers and roughly 90 active members, a smaller number than they have had in the past but one that is steadily growing.
“The only problem is getting people to dedicate that much time,” Menand said. “It really takes at least 15 to 20 hours a week of work to get this thing done. It’s a lot of work, especially for mechanical engineering students.”
The process of building the vehicle is time-consuming, with a design process beginning in the summer and spanning to mid-October. The team then begins to work on the chassis, or body, of the car. The chassis is ideally completed by Christmas break, after which they begin the manufacturing and assembling of other parts of the car. When the car is finished, the team begins testing.
“We go to the Commuter North parking lot, and every Sunday when the car’s running we go ahead and test the car,” Menand said. “That’s where we get most of our data from.”
Despite being largely composed of mechanical and electrical engineering students, the organization is open to all majors and classifications.
“We try to get as many majors as possible,” Menand said. “For all the administrative positions we try to get MCOM majors, business majors. It’s just very, very hard to recruit because a lot of people will have trouble dedicating as much time to the team.”
Constructing a vehicle each year, the team relies on funding from Tech, as well as from other local and outside sources.
“If I were to count all the sponsorships, all the money that was given to us and everything, the car probably costs around $30,000,” Menand said. “Tech gives us a lot of money already for that, but all the rest goes through sponsors. So that’s why sponsorships, getting the word out there is extremely important.”
Teinert Metals, Inc. is one of Red Raider Racing’s primary sponsors, donating between $6,000 and $9,000 in material each year. Kristin Boles, an inside sales and marketing representative from the local company, spoke on their desire to support students in Lubbock.
“My father is Randy Teinert, who owns the company, and he’s a big believer that Tech is a big, instrumental part of our community and Tech students provide a lot to our local economy,” Boles said. “He tries to help them out as much as we can … He just likes giving back to the students and helping them out, especially on their school projects.”
Texcraft, another of the team’s sponsors, has assisted in the building of at least five race cars. The company makes laser-cut parts for the manufacturing and assembly of the car, Texcraft owner Pam Hufstedler said.
“This is a way to help people who are seeking a higher education be more successful at what they do, other than just showing up in a classroom,” Hufstedler said. “These projects teach them so many things other than what they learn out of a book, and these hands-on projects are invaluable to teaching them things about life and what (it) is like beyond the everyday school life.”
Without the help of these sponsors, the racing team would not be able to contend with the size and funding of other organizations.
“If you were to compare it to other teams and other universities, they have huge facilities; It’s kind of crazy, and we have to compete with that,” organization president Corentin Menand said. “But that’s something we’re really proud of, (we’re) from scratch. We really look at all the best engineering practices.”
The team boasts the construction of a car that is competition-worthy, safe and 95 percent student built. Along with the exclusive access to the shop and the experience of building a functioning racecar, members of the team are able to effectively network with future employers.
“We get to build really, really good connections with professionals,” Menand said. “We have alumni at Lockheed Martin, Tesla, SpaceX, all around the world and it’s really amazing to build all these connections.”
In May, the Red Raider Racing team will travel to Brooklyn, Michigan to race in an international Formula SAE competition. The team will represent Tech amongst other teams and universities, and recognize the fruits of their labors on a world stage.
“It’s an international competition, so we get to race against teams from Germany, from everywhere,” Menand said. “It’s always very interesting to be able to talk to all these different teams and get the word of Texas Tech out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.