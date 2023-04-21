April 22 marks the 16th annual Record Store Day (RSD), a day that boasts visits from artists, deals and sales, limited-time offers and the recognition of independent record stores.
As stated by the RSD website, Record Store Day, born in 2007, is intended to celebrate the culture and music present in record stores, as well as the customers, staff and artists that make them necessary and successful.
Doug Stapp, the owner of Ralph’s Records, said the day is busy throughout, with roughly 100 customers lining up outside the store the night before RSD. This year, Stapp said one of his store regulars plans to buy breakfast for everyone waiting the morning of RSD.
“The customers, (they’re the) nicest people ever, coming to buy cool records,” Stapp said.
On RSD, Ralph’s Records will release its new merchandise, and Lubbock radio station FMX 94.5 will be at the store from 4-6 p.m. The station will be hosting a giveaway, providing record-store enthusiasts with free merchandise, concert tickets and more.
Hayley Aran, Assistant Manager at Josey Books & Records, said the store has been participating in RSD for as long as they’ve been in Lubbock.
“We’re the biggest independent record store in America, so Josey has been participating in (RSD) for a long time,” Aran said. “Us here in Lubbock, we’ve been doing it ever since we opened up, which was late 2018.”
This year, Josey Books & Records, along with most other stores participating in RSD, will be releasing music from Post Malone, Taylor Swift and more. Releases will include all new pressings, which can range from older, newer, or live releases. A complete list of releases specific to Josey Books & Records can be found on the store’s website.
“There’s a John Lennon (release), like his entire discography, and it’s like $400. It’s insane” Aran said. “I do know that if you go to recordstoreday.com, you can see a list of everything that’s being put out for this Record Store Day.”
Record Store Day is an opportunity to unite independent record stores from across the country and to celebrate the listeners and musicians the stores are intended for. The day marks the release of coveted pressings and albums and the lines outside participating stores serve as a testament to the tangible dedication and passion of music lovers.
“My favorite part is just the records themselves, sometimes we have some pretty cool stuff,” Aran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.