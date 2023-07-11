There is a saying that not all heroes wear capes, but what about heroes with green leaves and petals. July 11 marks the release of Vikram Baliga’s non-fiction children’s book “Plants to the Rescue!” which details not only what plants are doing for humans but what humans can start doing for plants.
Baliga is a horticulture lecturer and gardens manager at Texas Tech. Assuming many names, the professor has embraced titles such as the Plant Professor (@theplantprof) on social media app TikTok, and is host of the Planthropology podcast on the app Spotify; published author is the newest addition to Baliga’s resume.
“I hope that as our kids that are reading this book turn into adults, they bring sort of this like passion for the environment, passion for the climate with them and then teach their kids,” Baliga said. “Sometimes you know as humans, some of the stuff we do takes generations to correct… . But I think that having kids that are passionate and well informed and just excited about plants and nature long term is a way to maybe turn and steer that ship a little but in the right direction.”
The vibrant visuals in the book transport children to futuristic worlds with more green infrastructure, rooms illuminated by glow-in-the-dark plants, trees as windmills to generate power and more, all based on science that is currently being tested.
“There’s all this stuff that is already in nature that does incredible things,” Baliga said. “We just need to figure out as humans how to be less destructive for one thing, but how to harness some of these really cool things to help us in the long run.”
Moreover Baliga said educating at a young age teaches children habits that cultivate a mentality centered around taking care of the environment. These sentiments were echoed by Sam Priddy, the editor of “Plants to the Rescue!” with Neon Squid publishing.
“Hopefully it (the book) makes kids think a bit about our planet and how we're going to look after it in the future. Vikram's book touches on some pretty big themes, whether it's climate change or plastic pollution, but at its heart it's a book about hope. It's not too late to reverse some of the things we're seeing if we put our minds to it,” Priddy said.
The book overviews the various subcategories of plant science with shorter sentence structures and friendly pictures Baliga said, making the book suitable (but not limited) to children between ages 8 and 12. However, the topics as a whole do not vary much from what is taught in college classes or discussed with older age groups.
“I think we talk down to kids a lot and they understand way more than we give them credit for,” Baliga said. “So I think we can have those same, meaningful, important conversations with them, I think we just adjust our language a little bit and adjust our delivery a little bit.”
The book was inspired by many factors including questions presented in Baliga’s horticulture class. Baliga said if students were having questions at age 19 there is a good chance it was something that hadn’t been presented to them when they were younger.
“I hope it (the book) gets more kids interested in studying about plants, learning about plants as they grow up. … Somewhere along the way, people sort of lost the connection to the environment, to plants and to nature. And so I hope as much as anything else that kids reading this book just get excited.”
“Plants to the Rescue!” is available for purchase online and at local bookstores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.