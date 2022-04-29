Texas Tech has countless traditions. Wrapping the Will Rogers statue before game day, recently two-time National Champion Raider Red, and of course, the Masked Rider. In Texas Tech’s nearly 100 year history, there have been over 60 lucky students to don the mask. On April 29, the 61st Masked Rider was officially sworn in for the 2022-2023 school year.
Caroline Hobbs is a third-year animal science student from Dallas, and will serve as Texas Tech’s new Masked Rider. Hobbs said she’s been working in the Masked Rider Program for the last three years so she could prepare to take on the role.
“I was on field safety for the 58th Masked Rider, Emily Brodbeck,” Hobbs said. “I was an assistant for the 59th Masked Rider, Cameron Hekkert, and I was an assistant for the 60th Masked Rider. So being in the program for three years has definitely given me a great backing of this program and to know what the day-to-day life is like.”
Outside of her experience working in the Masked Rider program, Hobbs has been a part of equestrian life since she was little.
“I started riding when I was three years old,” Hobbs said. “I grew up riding in eventing, which is composed of dressage, show jumping and cross country. I did a little bit of Western here and there. And then when I came to Tech, I joined the Texas Tech Equestrian team my freshman year.”
Though the Masked Rider is solely responsible for the care of her horse, she can’t do it alone.
Lauren Bloss is a third-year animal science student from El Paso, and will serve as one of Hobbs’ assistants during her term as the Masked Rider. Bloss said she’s looking forward to working alongside Hobbs this following school year.
“I’m excited for all the places we’re gonna visit, the bowl games,” Bloss said. “And just get to see Caroline blossom and see her do the role she’s worked so hard for and deserves.”
Bloss said her responsibilities as an assistant are to ensure the safety of the Masked Rider at all times.
“The main thing I’ll be doing is making sure she’s safe all the time while she’s on the horse,” Bloss said. “We’re just available for most appearances and anything Texas Tech needs us for. I know Caroline’s excited and I know that she’s gonna do a great job and so we’re looking forward to being a part of Texas Tech in this way.”
Before Bloss assumed the position as Caroline’s assistant, other Tech students assisted former Masked Rider Ashley Adams.
Makala Fussell is a fourth-year animal science student from Grandview, and served as one of Adams’ assistants this past school year. Fussell said her and Adams had an established relationship when she became her assistant.
“I knew Ashley from the Equestrian Center,” Fussell said. “We became really good friends and she asked me when she found out she was the Masked Rider if I would want to be her assistant just because she knew my background in horses and trusted me with that.”
Fussell said that the Masked Rider makes a lot of sacrifices to serve Texas Tech and the Lubbock community.
“The Masked Rider themselves are willing to do anything to serve the Tech community,” Fussell said. “The Masked Rider is not just a Tech figure, we’ll go meet anybody that wants to meet. We’re just here to represent Tech the best we can and I think they do a pretty darn good job at it.”
Fussell said that Adams personally worked incredibly hard as the Masked Rider to serve Texas Tech.
“She did an amazing job,” Fussell said. “She went through leaps and bounds to represent this program as she always did a phenomenal job at it.”
Ashley Adams served as the 60th Masked Rider, and is pursuing her Master’s in animal science.
Adams grew up in Lubbock, and said the Masked Rider had always been a dream of hers.
“I was in kindergarten when I said that I wanted to be the Texas Tech Masked Rider,” Adams said. “So it just took a little bit of time to get here but then getting here and spending a year with Fearless Champion, it was amazing.”
Adams said finally becoming the Masked Rider after years of dedication was a dream come true.
“All year, you feel like it’s surreal,” Adams said. “All year, you know you’re not getting that moment back. Whether it’s orientation or a football game or rodeo, it’s one-and-done. And so to achieve that, you think that your kindergarten self would be proud of where you’re at today.”
Adams said taking care of Fearless Champion was a full-time job, but a role she’s grateful to have served in.
“The Masked Rider is solely responsible for the horse,” Adams said. “They are responsible for exercising him, for feeding him, cleaning his stall, for hauling him to the truck and trailer, everything. He is your horse for a year. People think that we just show up, get on the horse and run it onto the football field but there’s so much that goes on behind-the-scenes that you have no idea about.”
Adams said she is lucky that her professors and advisors were understanding of the time commitment it took to be the Masked Rider.
“I had a lot of forgiveness and understanding by my graduate committee,” Adams said. “They allowed me to run fully at my job as hard as I wanted to and pursue it with the passion that I wanted”
Adams said that her most memorable experience as the Masked Rider was being able to take Fearless Champion for his last ride in the Jones AT&T Stadium.
“My most memorable experience is definitely being the last rider to run him at the Jones,” Adams said. “The biggest thing you take away is how impactful a horse can be for people who have never seen a horse before, never been around a horse before. It’d be amazing if you count up how many people who the first time seeing something from Texas Tech was the Masked Rider.”
After speeches from Adams and others affiliated with the Masked Rider Program, Adams officially handed the reins over to Hobbs.
Hobbs said she’s incredibly grateful for everything she’s learned under Adams.
“I’m just so thankful for her,” Hobbs said. “She’s been there with me through everything and helped me become the Masked Rider today. She’s been there through the ups and downs, through the road trips and through everything. So I thank her for everything.”
Hobbs said she’s honored to serve as the Masked Rider and looking forward to this next year.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Hobbs said. “So being able to have the ‘Masked Rider’ come after my name is an amazing feeling. And being able to accomplish so much and setting up a system for meeting the stepping stones for me and this program of accomplishing 460 appearances. Also, going around and meeting the Lubbock community and Red Raider fans across the U.S.”
