In the college-aged community, many people are in possession of a fake identification, yet do not know the ramifications of getting caught with that ID. Students often own these IDs to be able to purchase things like nicotine and alcohol, which someone must be 21-years-old to purchase.
Brady Cross, a lieutenant at the Lubbock Police Department, said students often have fake ID’s to obtain alcohol or enter a club that they are not supposed to be in.
“At times we may see it (fake ID) on a traffic stop,” Cross said. “If it's for the purposes of purchasing alcohol or getting into a club … we would normally be contacted by a bouncer at a bar or a cashier at a store who's selling alcohol.”
Amy Ivey, a captain at the Texas Tech Police Department, said sometimes they find fake identifications on a traffic stop. When someone is pulling out their real ID, sometimes the fake one also falls out.
“It's gonna be a Class C misdemeanor. So it's going to be a citation, which will have to go down before the county judge to take care of it,” Ivey said. “With the citation we can also insert a citation which in standard means that if we don't allow them to sign these we just take them before a judge to take care of it right then and there.”
Some fake IDs are pretty well made, but usually the person examining it will be able to tell if it is not real, Ivey said. When the ID is run through the system, the driver's license number or the expiration date or the issue date does not match up.
There are numerous ways that an underage person can gain possession of a fake identification, especially with technology today, Cross said.
“A lot of the time there's going to be websites and they can go on putting their information, their picture and their state,” Ivey said. “There will be some individuals or stuff that they can find on the internet to get it printed and delivered mail directly to them.”
Along with the ramifications of owning a fake ID, there are consequences that come with using one.
Driving while intoxicated has become more normalized, and has consequences, especially for minors.
“The offense you know, you have to have a blood alcohol content of .08 or more. Or you know, an officer has to believe that you're intoxicated to make an arrest,” Cross said. "If you're under 21 years of age and you are pulled over while operating a vehicle, if you have any detectable amount of alcohol in your system, you can be arrested for driving under the influence of a minor. So the big difference there is we don't have to have that point away blood alcohol content level and the officer you don't even have to be intoxicated.”
