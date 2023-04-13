The Masked Bakers is a student organization centered around baking and community outreach.
Julie Jeffers, the president of Masked Bakers, said the organization started in 2017.
“It was a group that had a big hobby for baking and it was something they all enjoyed,” Jeffers said. “It was something they all had in common, so there was a desire to make it an on-campus thing.”
Jeffers said the group strives to make a difference for individuals in Lubbock experiencing food insecurity.
“We found a church called Asbury Hope United Methodist Church on Ave. T and we partnered with them,” Jeffers said. “They provide dinner for the homeless every Sunday night and so we partnered with them to bring desserts.”
For each monthly meeting, members bake two recipes on Saturdays for distribution on Sundays, Jeffers said.
“Since we do it once a month, we usually have a theme,” Jeffers said. “We have done a winter theme, Valentine’s Day theme, St. Patrick’s Day theme and an Easter theme.”
Through this initiative, Jeffers said the group enjoys providing desserts during these meals.
“We can go and interact with those who are at the meal, and so we go around and pass out our desserts and just kind of talk to them, see how they are doing,” Jeffers said. “It’s so much fun to reconnect with them.”
Jeffers said despite the organization’s name, the group did not have access to ovens until recently.
“Funny enough, we did non-bake desserts. We were in the Honors Dorm classroom making no-bake desserts and used only microwaves and food processors,” Jeffers said. “Now, we are in the human sciences building and use ovens.”
Kayley Jones, a first-year pre-nursing student from Dallas, said she likes how the Masked Bakers allow her to broaden her volunteering opportunities outside of what is expected of her major.
“We really need hours for nursing, it’s really good to have a diverse volunteering portfolio besides being in a hospital,” Jones said. “A lot of people volunteer at the hospital and that’s great, but it’s good to have other ways to help out the community.”
Joshua Vela, a third-year biology student from Bedford, said the process of passing out desserts is very rewarding.
“Anyone can buy stuff and just give it out to people, but it’s a completely different feeling when you make something yourself and give it back,” Vela said. “Also, the community we’re going to give back to in Lubbock is a large Hispanic population, which I feel like I can relate to a bit, so that’s always nice.”
Aside from giving back to the community, baking with the club also serves as a creative outlet for Vela.
“It’s very creative and I’m also very bad at it,” Vela said. “It’s always nice to get better at something you wouldn’t be at first. Being a biology major, there’s not a lot of opportunities for me to be creative, so it’s a nice little escape from the garbage of my major.”
Similarly, Jeffers said The Masked Bakers is a unique organization because of its basis of baking.
“It is set aside from a lot of clubs on campus that are all major related and school related,” Jeffers said. “This is just something I like to do for fun and relax and in my free time.”
Moreover, Jeffers said some members experience stress relief when baking and later passing out their creations.
“Most people join just for the baking aspect, but once they attend our distribution where they are getting involved in the community, most people say that ends up being their favorite part,” Jeffers said.
