The number of spiritual shops in Lubbock is outnumbered by the number of churches located within the city. The Oddities Market curated and highlighted some of the artists and spiritualists in Lubbock that are inspired spiritually to pursue their craft.
The Oddities Market is a bi-annual market organized by Mary Elizabeth Burt, Kaitlyn Salazar and Sam Gaitan. According to the market’s Instagram, odditiesartmarket, the event curates artists with unusual and odd creations.
Kaitlyn Salazar, kaiterinski.oddities on Instagram, is one of the creators of The Oddities Art Market. Salazar said she created the art market to bring unique vendors together in Lubbock.
“I got the idea for the Oddities Market from markets in bigger cities and there was nothing like that here,” Salazar said. “I really wanted to make it available to other people and all come together just to cater towards the weirdos.”
At Salazar’s booth sat hair clips decorated with teeth and terrariums with animal skulls and crystals. Salazar said this market was made to sell items that are anything but ordinary.
“This is exactly what we wanted,” Salazar said. “We curated it so the items are specifically darker and weirder because there’s just not really anything like this around West Texas.”
Shelby Hatch and Lauren Lewis, moonandchariotapothecary on Instagram, are intuitive tarot and oracle card readers. The two met through being in the addictive disorders research program together at Tech. Hatch said providing readings and selling handmade items is a creative outlet for when school becomes stressful.
“We came to Tech as Ph.D. students in the same program and realized we’d both been on this journey of really reconnecting with our energy and the Earth,” Hatch said. “I had been practicing tarot and we were just looking for a way to express ourselves creatively. We always came to these markets and spent all our money and thought how it would be like to be on the opposite side, vending.”
Spirituality is something that inspires most of the artists at the Oddities Market to continue their craft. Whether this craft is their spiritual practices or the crafts they make into art, Edie Sanchez, koreys.korner on Instagram, said embracing diversity in spirituality is important.
“Being spiritual and having beliefs other than Christianity is not something to be afraid of,” Sanchez said. “I think a lot of people stigmatize or demonize paganism and Wicca. Teaching people from a young age that it’s not scary and to have respect for others should get across to them.”
At Sanchez’s table sat concha and marranito earrings next to jewelry with beads color coordinating with pride flags. Sanchez said their identity is what inspires the jewelry and art they create and share with others.
“I feel inspired by my spiritualism, being a big supporter of the LGBTQIA community and my heritage,” Sanchez said. “I would always make my own jewelry and one day thought how I would love to share these with other people and have a little sense of my style in their own.”
Trudy Rice, scarletsnicklefritz on Instagram, does tarot readings and makes art Rice said as she grew up and attended Texas Tech receiving a masters degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Anthropology, Classics, and Visual and Performing Art, she expanded her spirituality beyond what she was previously taught.
“I grew up in the Bible Belt and it was very difficult for me there so I went and got educated in order to not be afraid,” Rice said. “People I think fear the things they don’t understand. I tend to teach people about how time is cyclical and how a lot of Christian festivals are pagan festivals ripped off. A lot of ancient Egyptian and Greek scenarios have transposed themselves into a lot of Christian rituals.”
Rice said her tarot readings and art are interconnected with other women selling their art and performing spiritual services. Alongside her business, Valhalla Bound by Courtney Headley, Patrica Trout and LaQuetta Purkiss attend markets together to support one another.
Purkiss makes jewelry and reads runes, Headley makes soaps and Trout sells witch bags.
“We do all sorts of things,” Rice said. “She (Purkiss) sells jewelry and reads runes, I make goat milk soaps, we all have something to bring to the table. We all help each other out in many ways to support each other.”
