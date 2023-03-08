Increasing the amount of academically successful Black engineers while simultaneously giving back to the community are the core values of the National Society of Black Engineers. The Texas Tech chapter of NSBE strives to accomplish these values and more by prioritizing representation, networking and mutual support.
President of NSBE, Shade Adjobi, a fourth-year computer engineering student from Dallas, said the organization unites Black engineering students and ensures them a sense of belonging.
“I feel like we’re all united with our professors, but NSBE gives a different space within that,” Adjobi said. “It’s just very encouraging to see that there’s people like me in engineering. In classroom spaces, it’s not likely to see someone that is exactly like me, yet alone a Black individual in engineering.”
“The fact that I am a Black woman in engineering is, I guess you could say, sparse. (NSBE) gives me that sense of community, that there’s other Black women in engineering too that are thriving as well,” Adjobi added.
Representation for Chidiogo Obianyor, a second-year computer science student from Lagos, Nigeria, inspires her to assume the positions of power that previous Black women held. Five years ago, Obianyor’s sister served as president of NSBE.
Moreover, sharing personal experiences alongside individuals who can relate is an important asset in NSBE, Obianyor said.
“Community to me is people who have the same struggles as me, like being a Black girl in my major,” Obianyor said. “I know like two other Black girls, but it’s mainly white men in all my classes. Having NSBE and Shade as president feels like a representation of what I can be someday.”
While NSBE is a Black student serving organization, the members of the organization make note of NSBE not being exclusive to only Black engineers– engineering students of other races and ethnicities are welcomed.
In fact, the individual serving as PCI chair, Aaron Watson, a fourth-year industrial engineering major from Red Oak, is white.
Edward Onasanya, second-year electrical engineering student and senator of NSBE, said the purpose of the organization is to foster growth within the community and encourage Black engineers to continue their studies.
“NSBE is the National Society of Black Engineers, but I wouldn't say that it’s segregation. It’s to promote something that’s not outwardly apparent,” Onasanya said. “Our mission is to make sure Black students are motivated and encouraged, not to segregate or discourage people of other races … or ethnicities.”
