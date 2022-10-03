A testament to change, first year student Michael Ducote from Odessa, is majoring in counseling and addiction recovery sciences (CARS) with aspirations of becoming a director for a rehabilitation center. Ducote is 44 years old and just beginning a new way of life.
“I got out of prison in 2020 and I came to Lubbock because I wanted to start my life over,” Ducote said. “I woke up in the county jail, and I had 14 felonies. I was broken and had given up on life, so now that I was forced to be sober I could no longer medicate and hide from pain; I had to deal with it. So I had to figure out what led me there because inside of me, I was like, ‘wow I am not that kind of person,’ and I don’t think any of us are.”
After being released from prison, Ducote met Steve Taylor, the manager of the transitional housing facility that Ducote went to. Taylor said he respects Michael for what he has done and all that he has accomplished.
“He joined a church right out of getting out of prison. He attended all of the classes that we required at the facility. He got a job right away, and has been with that job ever since then for at least a couple years,” Taylor said. “He's gone back to the trail that he left and he's fixed a lot of the things that he left on that trail and that's commendable.”
Ducote said he remembers a group called "Power" that would come to the transitional house every two to three months and advertise returning back to school, specifically Texas Tech. Originally, Ducote said he thought college was never something he could do until his job led him to Tech. Ducote is an employee for the air conditioning company that worked on Tech's Black Cultural Center.
“When we started, it was during the winter break last year, and I remember going to the SUB (Student Union Building) all the time and thinking, 'wow this is great,' ” Ducote said. “I remember walking into the building, and I remember seeing a guy named Bobby. I didn't know who he was but I could tell that he had been through some things in life, and I remember thinking if he could do this, I could too; I just used him as motivation.”
Feeling inspired, Ducote said he located the organization, "Power", and discovered their relation to the CARS program, Ducote’s major. After submitting an application, Ducote was awarded the George Guy scholarship to return back to school.
“When I came to Tech, I remember seeing everybody going to classes and doing their things, and I was like, ‘wow these people have got a career going for them,’ and I just remember not being satisfied with my life,” Ducote said. “Living paycheck to paycheck, it sucks, but it’s ok. I want a career where I pour myself into others, and when I wake up every morning I just want to help.”
Friend and second-year CARS major, Bobby Huddleston from Dallas said Michael is an overachiever.
“Me and Michael come from a similar background, and since he related to my history so much, if I could do it, he could do it,” Huddleston said. “If you get the chance to know him then I would encourage it because he’ll brighten up your life.”
Ducote said it was the ambition of others that inspired him to believe he could become something more.
“There were a couple people in my story that had a dream, and because of their dreams it affected me,” Ducote said. “So I just want people to know to follow your dreams because you never know who you're going to affect.”
