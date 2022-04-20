April is the designated month of the military child. According to the U.S. Department of Defense website, for 40 years this month has been recognized to acknowledge the sacrifices that military children go through while their family member is serving in the military.
While the name is military child, these children eventually grow up and are then recognized at all ages. For Texas Tech, the students are embedded in a unique culture that they call the military community.
“I would say the USA really helps out their veterans and their dependents,” Daniel Bracey, second-year accounting major said. “I was always able to receive benefit care for like medicine.”
The Dallas native said his father served in the Marines for 14 years, allowing him to use veteran affairs benefits to help with education and medical care.
Bracey said he is very grateful for his father and the sacrifices that he has made in order for him to have a better life, as his father worked hard to make sure his family had everything. Bracey works at the Military and Veterans Programs Office because of his father.
“I definitely would say the MVP office has helped because I was recently in the hospital for three weeks,” Bracey said. They helped by getting in contact with my teachers and the dean…it really really did help.”
Bracey said one of the opportunities that he was given as a dependent was the chance to run the flag across the football stadium for Veterans Day.
“That was when we kicked this 61-yard field goal,” Bracey said. “I was given a flag to run across. That was a gift. So I was thinking that was pretty fun.”
Bracey said the MVP community at Tech is and has been a great community to be a part of during his time on campus.
Victoria Carabajal is a fourth-year human sciences major from Camp Wood who’s father served in the Navy and grew up while he was active.
“Usually when people ask me where I’m from, its kind of a difficult question, but I just give them where I graduated high school.” Carabajal said. “I always thought growing up that it was normal for all families to just kind of move around every three to five years.”
Carabajal said due to constantly moving around, her communication skills and ability to instantly make friends is a skill developed by her life in the military.
This lifestyle gave Carbajal a sense of independence. Carbajal has lived in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas. When coming to college, Carbajal said the hardest part was being away from family despite being used to moving.
“Even though we were moving around every so often, the same constant was been so it was a little difficult having to be so far from my family.” Carabajal said. “But really, I think it just gave me a stronger sense of independence and even just competence.”
Carabajal said her plan after undergraduate is to attend Tech’s accelerated nursing school. Carabajal’s father is one of the main reasons she wants to be a nurse to help people like him.
Unfortunately, Carabjal said her father is permanently disabled from serving in the Navy. She said she sees him go through a lot with regard to his health.
“I know that he’s going through that as we went through 20 years of the military so that way we wouldn’t have to,” Carabajal said. “So he wants us to just use the benefits that he pretty much gave us so that we wouldn’t have to deal with loans, stressing about having to pay for schools and just establishing.”
Carabajal said it is frustrating to see her dad in the condition that he is but that is what encourages her to continue and do well in school in order to help others. She said she is grateful for her father’s sacrifice for her and her family.
Daniel Vazquez is a fourth-year dependent who is a sociology major from Daytona Beach, Florida. His father served 20 years in Army and now is retired. Vasquez up until he was 10 years old moved around the country to places such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
“As a kid, you don’t really understand what’s going on. You just kind of know your dad’s away,” Vazquez said. “And if you’re in a military town, then you understand a lot of your other friends are kind of going through the same things.”
Vazquez said being in a military town, showed empathy at the schools he attended where he was allowed to make care packages and send letters whenever they could.
Vazquez said his father did back-to-back deployments from 2006 to 2009 in Iraq. His mother then took on both parental roles by taking care of him and his older sister.
“I think being a military child, you’ve learned to adapt to your situation very well and be able to kind of you know, shift on the fly,” Vazquez said. “Definitely makes you have perspective on just being able to be anywhere in a kind of thrive.”
Taylor Holvey a third-year management and marketing major from San Antonio said she makes sure no credit or hour goes to waste when it comes to the educational benefits that her father sacrificed for.
“I strive for excellence in all my studies,” Holvey said. “My father sacrificed a lot to earn these benefits and it is only right for me to respect such sacrifices through high academic achievement.”
A takeaway Holvey said she has with regards to being a military child, is to never take your freedom for granted. Her father, who served in the Army has taught her discipline, hard work and respect are important and valuable character traits.
Holvey said while she was young at the time her father served, she would ask her mother questions about where her dad was and why he wasn’t home as well as fearing new deployment orders.
“Being a part of the military community is tough, but it is also one of the best and most rewarding communities to be a part of,” Holvey said.
Jesus Eloy Guerra, a mechanical engineering graduate from Valencia, Spain, has a father who served in the Army as a U.S. Army Ranger.
Guerra said living as a military child was formative to say the very least. His childhood experience has left him with a sense of patriotism and community.
“What I mean by the community bit is that, even till this day, when I find out someone also grew up in a military family, we have an instant connection despite never having met each other prior and solely on that sense of military brat identity,” Guerra said.
Guerra said every time he hears a helicopter flying overhead, it takes him back to when he was five and seeing his father parachute out of helicopters as part of the Ranger demonstration. Guerra also said he remembers shooting a tank round and firing a .50 caliber sniper rifle at the ripe age of eight at another military demonstration.
“Another thing that triggers my nostalgia is the smell of motor oil, it always reminds me of my dad’s office since almost everything in the military smells like that,” Guerra said. “I also remember doing the pledge of allegiance at the cinemas on base and being very confused, when I was younger, when I went to a theater off-base and nobody did it.”
Guerra has moved to and from Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, Texas, Germany and Spain. Guerra said no place was alike and each destination had a lesson to learn and was another aspect crucial to the military environment.
Guerra said he used both the Hazelwood and Chapter 35 military benefits to further his education. He said growing up in an environment that did give him a sense of honor and the desire for service to others; which is why he chose to study mechanical engineering.
“By utilizing the degree that I earned through the opportunity he gave me, through his sacrifices, to contribute to the greater good for a larger cause and make him proud,” Guerra said.
To learn about ways to celebrate the month of the military child and military life at Tech, visit the TTU MVP website or the Department of Defense Education Activity website to learn more.
