Mac Davis was a country-pop singer, songwriter and actress who passed away in September 2020. Davis is remembered for his number of hit songs, and the legacy he left behind in the music world.
On Thursday, the eighth annual Lubbock Lights was hosted by the Texas Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series to celebrate the life and music of Lubbock native, Mac Davis. Davis was known for Elvis Presley’s “In the Ghetto” and “Memories” which were both sung at the 90-minute show.
This event consisted of a number of artists performing Mac Davis’s songs that he wrote and some he recorded during his lifetime. These artists consisted of Kenny Maines, Craig Elliott, Jenni Dale Lord, Calistro Junior Vasquez, Blackwater Draw, Sheena Fadeyi, Jason Fellers, Gypsy Jayne, Brandon Gwinn, Hannah Jackson, Jeff McCreight and Jake Pyett.
“I think Lubbock lights in general, it is a great event, because it really does bring everybody from Lubbock all together,” Isabella Rosas, a fourth-year public relations and strategic communications management student from Dallas, said. “It kind of gives Lubbock a little bit more of a significance, its own unique characteristics and it's really like how do I say it's really it's a connecting feature. It's an event to really get connected with locals and the community and just connected with Lubbock, you know, in general.”
The main producer for this event was Don Caldwell.
Dori Bosnyak, the lead administrator for the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series said hours went into planning this event.
“When it comes to the organization and putting this all together, I asked local producer Don Caldwell, he's very well known for the local arts community and especially for music,” Bosnyk said. “He pulled together a lot of the events he reached out to all the artists and is holding them together and it's bringing them together and bringing his team and crews around sound and lights and all the backstage details.”
Lubbock Lights began in the spring of 2015, and was first called “Lubbock Lights: Celebrating Musical Heritage of the South Plains.”
Bosnyk said Davis was alive to see the original Lubbock Lights, which was a unique formation of lights in the sky that people witnessed in 1951.
“So quite a while ago, and it's sort of these V-shaped lights, just passed over the city and some Texas Tech professors took a picture of it but it actually repeated twice,” Bosnyk said. “So it's a unique lighting formation that is sort of unexplained and mysterious and mystical. And so we just took that name, Lubbock Lights, and we also call our festival that because we sort of referred to our musicians now as our Lubbock Lights.”
Tonight, the event brought together and performed some of Davis;s most well-known songs, along with a number of songs that had never been recorded.
Upon entering the Allen Theatre, guests were greeted by members of President Select, who helped host the event.
“This is a specific event that the president's office likes to put on, and we are just kind of the helpers, the ushers, greeters, we hand out programs, we're just there to lend a hand to anyone that's in the area, any of the visitors,” Troy Gallagher, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from Gilford, New Hampshire said. “Obviously, it means a lot with such a big turnout every time we do one of them.Not only is this an event for the Texas Tech community, but it's also a huge event for the Lubbock community.”
