This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together.
Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students.
“We find out the needs for the students and then offer resources for them,” DeHoyos said. “We are able to partner up with Texas Tech’s LGBTQIA summit. We attend it every year.”
Tech’s Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement has been a sponsor for Lubbock Pride in the past, thus allowing both organizations to be more involved with each other and the community.
Amy Brown, a second-year psychology student from El Paso, said Tech’s Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement supports students through tabling events, such as the one at the LubbockPRIDE event.
“We have educational programs made for any student,” Brown said. “Whether you’re a part of the community or just an ally, we can help.”
Brown, the student assistant for peer education, said she and the other staff members want to ensure that the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement is a safe space for students to come to at any time.
“Students should feel free to reach out to us and come to our events,” Brown said. “This is a no judgment zone.”
Amy Jenkins, the organizer of the Lubbock chapter of Free Mom Hugs, is happy to support young adults who are a part of the LGBTQIA community by giving them hugs.
“Some people come with broken needs,” Jenkins said. “Even though it does not solve the problem, a hug gives them a little bit of a bandaid and gives them some love.”
Jenkins said how the organization is a special organization within the Lubbock community because it is a big deal to be able to give somebody a hug and make their day.
Bobby Huddleston, president of the committee named Providing the Outside World with Empowerment and Resources (POWER), is happy to help students and the Lubbock community to recover from depression, especially when going through tough times.
“We are an organization that goes out into a marginalized population to instill hope of a higher education to the LGBTQ+,” Huddleston said. “We help people with any form of recovery from alcohol, drugs, mental health and eating disorders.”
James Kimbrough, president of Association of Students About Service, collaborated with Power to help students recover.
“We actually are all LGBTQ+ friendly,” Kimbrough said. “We get involved with what we’re actually about to the LGBTQ+ engagement.”
