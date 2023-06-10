Every June marks the start of Pride Month celebrations, with festivities taking on different forms depending on the respective city participating.
With each installation of a Pride celebration, hosting these events sheds light on the existing LGTBQ+ community in Lubbock and provides representation for upcoming generations of the community, President of LubbockPRIDE Alyssa DeHoyos said.
“For me growing up, seeing that representation would have meant so much to me,” DeHoyos said. “I use they/them pronouns, but growing up I never felt like there was a spot for that. I want people to know that there’s a space for them.”
The Lubbock community’s installation of Pride on June 10 allowed members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community to openly celebrate their identities alongside vendors and live performances from artists and drag queens in attendance.
“I hope that they know that there is a community here in Lubbock that is still fighting for equality,” DeHoyos said. “There was some fear about whether something was going to happen today, I know I’ve gotten a lot of comments and questions about that. I hope that they still know that there is still a community that exists, we are still continuing with pride and we are growing every year.”
The first event of the celebration garnered anti-LGBTQ+ protesters wishing to block the crowd from witnessing a drag story hour. Despite the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and banners displayed by these protestors, attendees counteracted their efforts by displaying their respective pride flags.
Acknowledging the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters' attendance at Pride, DeHoyos said it is the reality of what the first Pride celebrated: the liberation of LGBTQ+ individuals in a society seeking to condemn their identities.
“Right now with how everything is politically, I think with so many people becoming emboldened in how they show their negative feelings is a reminder that the first pride was a riot,” DeHoyos said. “There were participants getting arrested, you know?”
Despite the presence of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters and the conservative political climate in Lubbock, DeHoyos said these notions do not deter the existence of LGBTQ+ safe spaces in Lubbock.
“We get a lot of questions in our inbox about how safe Lubbock is because Lubbock is known as a conservative city,” DeHoyos said. “And so for them to know that there is a community here and a safe space is important. (It’s) important that they know there is somewhere where they can fit in.”
The protestors eventually dissipated and left the area following an additional sentiment involving attendees chanting “Love is love” in front of the anti-LGBTQ+ banners.
Following the drag story hour, attendees received the opportunity to watch drag performances inside the club Rewind or live musical performances on the main stage. Performers such as Mariachi Estrella, The WesTexicans, Aerial Atmosphere, Christian Seth Vasquez, Ghostlux and the Pyrosapiens performed on behalf of the event.
Additionally, this year’s Pride event showcased cosplay and costume talent with contests hosted by Texas Terror-Con and the LBK Guardians.
Some attendees danced alongside their partners to the live music while others browsed through the selection of vendors. This year’s event garnered about 90 vendors, DeHoyos said.
Of these vendors included members of organizations affiliated with Tech with the purpose of catering to the LGBTQ+ student and faculty population on campus.
Representing the College of Arts and Sciences, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the college Amelia Talley said LGBTQ+ inclusion in academia is an important value to foster during and outside of Pride.
“As one of the largest colleges on the Texas Tech campus, we have a lot of diverse students, faculty and staff,” Talley said. “I know the college wants to be there to support people to make them feel like they’re welcome and included, that’s why we’re here today.”
Moreover, Graduate Assistant for Peer Education Kaity Swecker said attending Pride allows members of the LGBTQ+ community to meet other members and helps alleviate fears of being an outcast in West Texas.
“It’s all about community,” Swecker said. “Pride is such a great place to be among everybody who is LGBTQIA and all of our allies here in West Texas. Even though Lubbock is a small West Texas town and we think it is maybe not as accepting, being out here is visibility and taking so much pride in who we are.”
Through working as a therapist, Swecker said finding and connecting with a community is important on a psychological basis.
“Being able to represent our Tech community on and off campus is such an honor,” Swecker said. “Community is so important because we are a family at the end of the day. Our best support is each other. Being a part of a community helps your mental health too.”
Echoing the sentiments of inclusion mentioned by other organizations, President of Texas Tech OUTlaw Nat Dudar said organizations like the one they represent offer proof of the existence of LGBTQ+ members in high positions within society.
Texas Tech OUTlaw is an organization representing LGBTQ+ members attending the Texas Tech University School of Law.
“It’s important to show that LGBT people represent all kinds of careers,” Dudar said. “They’re not just limited to one thing. LGBT folks can be doctors, lawyers – they can have really strong and fulfilling lives.”
Against all odds presented to members of the LGBTQ+ community during their academic careers, Dudar said taking charge of one’s academic experiences is important for representation within the college and the future workforce.
“They can have a great school experience, it doesn’t have to be known as homophobic like other places,” Dudar said. “I want them to be present in society and at the university, there are more opportunities for them to find the help they need in a variety of areas.”
Set up beside the OUTlaw table was the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Genders and Sexualities Alliance. The organization’s initiative aims to eliminate healthcare disparities for members of the LGBTQ+ community by connecting individuals to healthcare providers ample for their respective needs, the President of the organization Colby Gordon said.
Concluding the Lubbock Pride festivities, additional drag performances and an after-party for attendees over the age of 18 were hosted by Rewind.
Fostering a safe space for individuals to celebrate their identities in their respective way is an evergreen sentiment Talley said she enjoys witnessing at every year’s Pride celebration.
“Pride looks different for different people,” Talley said. “Hopefully everyone feels good about being their authentic selves, but one thing I always get from coming to pride is just how many different people are a part of the LGBT community. I think that’s something to be celebrated.”
