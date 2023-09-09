Every Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the Wolfforth Farmers Market, located 15 minutes outside of Lubbock near Frenship High School, creates a community where visitors can buy locally from a variety of shops and vendors.
The market has 150 different vendors selling everything from food to clothes, as well as products such as lemonades, flowers, breads, jewelry and handmade signs.
“(My favorite part is) the community, it brings everybody together,” Mahriah Dickson, an employee of the Wolfforth Farmers Market, said.
The strong community the market has formed can be seen from miles away, as many people come from across Lubbock to shop and sell locally. Jo Ann Altman graduated from Texas Tech in 2003 and currently works at the Tech School of Law as the executive associate to the dean. At the market, Altman sells jewelry that she makes, including necklaces, earrings and rings.
“You get to experience so many different vendors. A lot of people make their own stuff,” Altman said.
The market also offers many unique experiences. Rick Overman has brought his bunnies to the market every Saturday for almost three years, for people to pet and purchase.
“My favorite is bringing all of our bunnies here and letting everyone see them,” Overman said.
The experience at the farmers market is getting to have fun and finding many unique products that can’t be bought anywhere else. Members of the Lubbock community participate in the market, both as visitors and as vendors.
Jennifer Cuevas, who sells her bread and baked goods at the market, said she appreciates the family-friendly environment and inviting atmosphere.
“They are very community-oriented, always wanting to help people, and it is a very friendly place,” Cuevas said.
The market brings joy to local communities all year long and soon will become even more accessible to customers in Lubbock.
“We are in the process of setting up a mobile farmers market in Lubbock that's out during the week so people that can’t make it out will be able to get a lot of our vendors' products,” Dickson said.
The market is open on Saturdays year-round, and each week will offer a rotating variety of vendors and products. More information can be found at the Wolfforth Farmers Market website.
