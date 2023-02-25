Stormtroopers, spider-men and ghostbusters populated the halls of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center today, where the 2023 Lubbock Con, Lubbock’s biggest annual pop-culture convention, was hosted. The event is known for drawing in members of a broad range of fandoms and has occurred annually in Lubbock since 2016. Now, after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus between 2021 and 2022, Lubbock Con is back in full force with over 80 exhibitors, a free arcade, laser tag, cosplay contests and more.
Individuals who attend Lubbock Con often discover new interests and hobbies they otherwise may never be exposed to. Sean Stalvey, a senior psychology major from Chesterfield, Virginia, originally attended because of his interest in video games and comics, but soon found himself drawn to the unique creations of the art vendors.
“I think the favorite is really the custom artwork that a lot of the people do, like woodwork, or the drawings and stuff like that. Just the heart and soul that people put into it,” Stalvey said.
One artist is Kary Cooper, a vendor who makes the drive from his home in Dallas to participate in Lubbock Con every year. Cooper enjoys selling and buying art from the local talent and appreciates the unique style of creativity infused into each vendor’s products.
“I love the breadth and diversity of all the artists and vendors. I like the way that they run it and include the community,” Cooper said. “I just like seeing the different ways people are creative about the same thing. It's worth a walk around just to find out what you do and don't like.”
From paintings to comics to board games, Lubbock Con provides an opportunity for locals to show off their latest creative projects. Sean Laughlin, a 2017 Tech alumnus and Lubbock resident, attended the convention to demonstrate a prototype of an original board game he is designing. Laughlin believes Lubbock Con’s strength lies in its potential to shed light on the lesser-known side of Lubbock’s creative community.
“It's a great way to spend the day supporting local entrepreneurs that are writing or building new games,” Laughlin said. “There's a lot going on in Lubbock. There's a lot of people doing really cool creative things and this kind of gives them a spotlight and outlet to show off some of that stuff.”
Laughlin said the board game-based attractions at Lubbock Con can be enjoyed by a wide range of skill levels, from seasoned veterans to inexperienced novices.
“When you're learning a new game there's loads of people more than willing to help teach you,” Laughlin said. “[Lubbock’s board gaming community] is a pretty good size for the population. I think Tech plays a large part in that. A lot of people come from all over to go to Tech and a lot of college students are gamers.”
Another local creator is Michaela Gerik, a graphic designer employed at the Rawls College of Business. Gerik is developing a team-based card game with her sister and has her own booth at Lubbock Con to demo the game.
Like Laughlin, Gerik is heavily involved in the Lubbock board game community, believing the competitive nature of board games doesn’t necessarily mean a barrier of entry for new players.
“Everybody's really just very kind and helpful. They're competitive in the sense that they love to compete and play games, but as far as people in life they're just so helpful and it's not a competitive area where you're just beating each other down — everybody's really uplifting,” Gerik said. “They'll give you all the advice that they've found out over the years of trial and error.”
Stalvey said he felt a similar environment of welcoming while exploring the convention’s various attractions and urged pop-culture enthusiasts of all types to attend.
“I would absolutely encourage them to come because there's a lot of things that they might be interested in," Stalvey said. "I guarantee if they see some of the passion in the exhibits and in the cosplay and everything, that'll be able to show them a little bit of what they're missing and what they can get into.”
The convention’s Saturday events will wrap up with a cosplay contest at 6 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
