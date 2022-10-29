Falling deeper into the crevices of the haunted trails, footsteps intensify, heartbeats pulsate and goosebumps accompany clammy pale hands. The eerie creek of the bridge seeps through a cacophony of sounds, as the forest provides a natural warning for unwanted visitors. This is not a nightmare; this is Trail of Screams.
Opening the last weekend of Sept. through the end of Oct., Trail of Screams is a horror attraction catering to those seeking a thrill. Prices range from $10 for a 15-minute trail (the short trail) and $20 for a 30-minute trail (the long trail). The haunted forest can be located on 1300 Niagara St., gates open at dark and close at 11 p.m.
“Once we got the long trail, we talked about getting rid of the short trail,” owner Jose Blancas said. “The reason we decided to keep the short trail is because a lot of kids can’t afford the $20 for the long trail. We want to involve everybody and give everybody a chance to get a good scare.”
The attraction opened in 2019 after Jose Blancas and his daughter considered the possibility of an outside attraction different from those in Lubbock. Jose Blancas said family plays a large role in the success of the attraction as 90 percent of the trail is operated by family and close friends.
“It was late in August when this idea came about and we just ran the short trail,”Jose Blancas said. “We didn’t have anybody, so I called my brothers, nieces, family and basically the first year was 100% family. It actually worked out pretty good.”
The trail does not use any animatronics, it is props and the actors. Crystian Blancas, actor and son, said it is fun to see the reactions of others following each scare.
“Just in my opinion, I feel like we try to change it up each year,” Crystian Blancas said. “As soon as we’re done, we are trying to brainstorm new ideas for the next year, adding more mazes, more sections, more walls up to look different each year so you’re not getting the same thing as before.”
The pathway is guided by a dim row of light and wooden structures to maintain the safety of the participants.
“I’m in charge of the radio in my section, so I will radio when it is time for other groups to come through,” actor and son Nathan Blancas said. “We have two check points to stop groups from merging together. Once they get to a check point, they’ll get sent to either the long trial or the short trail. We have also have caution tape to keep people in the lines”
First-year creative media industries major Deja Curry, from Georgetown, said the trail was a thrilling experience.
“Those who are more on the timid side should definitely use caution,” Curry said. “The actors and the sets were very well put together and really immerse you in the moment.”
Jose Blancas said the attraction will return next year and onward.
“It is different in the aspect that they can actually expect to be scared,”Jose Blancas said. “They are actually paying to be scared, so we need to go out there and give them a good scare.”
