‘She Kills Monsters’ is a contemporary play by Qui Nguyen that combines one sister’s love for Dungeons and Dragons and the other sister’s journey through grief.
This Friday, the Lubbock Community Theatre will be debuting their production of the 2011 play.
Meg Davis is making her directorial debut for the Lubbock Community Theatre, and has been preparing for opening night since April.
“I have known Lubbock Community Theatre to involve as many people as possible in the process,” Davis said. “We expanded the cast for the show as written as a cast of 10 as performed by us to a cast of 18. It means that more people get to be healed by us and we get to build our community.”
‘She Kills Monsters’ is set in 1995 in Athens, Ohio, and follows Agnes, a young woman who plays her late sister Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons campaign in order to get closer and better understand who her sister was.
The play heavily deals with themes about sexuality and has extensive LGBTQIA+ representation.
“Our cast is remarkably diverse and inclusive in its neurodiversity, and there’s a million allies in our cast,” Davis said. “There’s the LGBTQIA+ population (who) is strongly represented in our cast and crew. It’s just a really cool process and it’s very healing.
‘She Kills Monsters’ talks a lot about Agnes’ grief after losing her family, including Tilly, in a tragic accident, and Davis said this aspect of the play is incredibly important.
“Healing and grief are nonlinear things,” Davis said. “There are days where we have to laugh or we’re gonna break. There are days where you just have to be angry, or frustrated or hurt. Anytime I describe it as like, ‘oh, it's the story of this young woman in her grieving process from her sister three years prior,’ it sounds really heavy. But it's remarkably funny to watch, which makes those moments punch.”
The company for the show meets every night to practice after their day jobs, which Davis said has been an obstacle they’ve managed to work around.
“It's difficult because there are things that cannot happen during a nine to five,” Davis said. “So everybody's got their day jobs from nine to five and then get here at five and everything just like comes to life and starts exploding, this is what this is going to become and we've got from now until 10 p.m. to knock it out, and you're gonna go home exhausted, but gratified.”
Davis also said that while some audience members may not be familiar with the 90’s or Dungeons and Dragons, ‘She Kills Monsters’ is still a play everyone can connect with.
“I firmly believe everyone will see themselves somewhere in the show,” Davis said. “It was set in 1995. The issues presented in the show have not changed. With the scenes of tremendous bullying, I told my cast, ‘Well, we designed this scene this way, because it was exactly how I felt when I was a freshman in high school.’ It's an important story, to be stewards of. It's an important piece to give to audiences”
‘She Kills Monsters’ is a set-heavy play, and it travels from Ohio in the 90’s to enchanted forests, a demon’s cave and a dragon’s den.
David Cox is a volunteer for the Lubbock Community Theatre and helped build the set for the show. Cox described his process for making the play come to life.
“We took some of our original set pieces from 39 Steps and other productions like that,” Cox said. “We put them together and then the D12, which is now a giant dice made out of foam and plywood. We also used EBA foam to make the dragon head, so that way they're light and movable, and they're ready to go”
Mackenzie Dalley is a Lubbock local and stars in the show as Chuck, a nerdy Dungeons and Dragons whiz who helps guide Agnes through her journey.
Dalley said ‘She Kills Monsters’ has helped her step her foot back into the world of theatre.
“So I got my master's in theatre at Texas Tech,” Dalley said. “I've been away from the acting side of theater for about eight years. This show just came up and I'm a big nerd, so I loved the content for the planning and how they cover very heavy topics using Dungeons and Dragons as a way to communicate it and I just had to audition for. Then I fell in love with Chuck because he's just hilarious.”
Dalley said she’s had a great experience as a member of the cast.
“I've been teaching up to this point,” Dalley said. “It's so different being the one directed instead of doing the directing. Meg has been wonderful and she gave great direction for how to tell the story and keep the focus on what's important in telling the story, but allowing the fun to come through. One of her catchphrases was ‘play with it,’ so we got to play a lot. And it was just lots of fun.”
Dalley said ‘She Kills Monsters’ brings life to a play that deals with a very heavy subject matter.
“Nowadays, being a nerd or a geek isn't seen as a bad thing anymore,” Dalley said. “So this kind of celebrates that and the things that make us different. So if you want to come see a show that explores fantasy and these amazing settings and different characters… come down and see it because it explores such a beautiful world and getting to see how imagination can help with those heavy topics.”
