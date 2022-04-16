Lent is a religious tradition celebrated by members of the Christian community as a way to represent and honor the sacrifices that were made by Jesus both in the desert and on the cross.
Lent is believed to have started in 325 AD after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Since then Christians start celebrating lent on Ash Wednesday which lasts until Easter Sunday. During this time, members of the Christian faith fast to symbolize their self-discipline and faith.
“Lent is supposed to represent the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert. When he was in the desert, he was tempted by the devil, he was alone,” second-year accounting and finance student, Oscar Carlos, said. “He fasted for 40 days and so lent represents the 40 days starting on Ash Wednesday, lasting to Easter, preparing for his crucifixion and resurrection.”
After being in the desert and remaining loyal to his faith, Jesus was sacrificed on the cross for generations who were not even alive and lent is one of the many ways Christians choose to honor Jesus’ sacrifice for people, Carlos said.
Mary Anne Onyedinma, a first-year economics student from Mesquite, said lent is a time when people are supposed to remember the events leading up to the death of Jesus Christ while taking time to reflect and ask for forgiveness. Onyedinma said lent is also a preparation to celebrate Jesus’s resurrection.
Lent is not simply about fasting or giving something up for 40 days to improve your physical health, Carlos said, lent is about giving up a crutch that is keeping someone from growing closer to the Lord. Lent is a time of repentance and reflection Carlos said.
“During this time, Jesus went to the desert and prayed and fasted for 40 days and 40 nights before dying on the cross,” Onyedinma said. “During these 40 days and 40 nights Satan tempted Jesus to turn away from God but Jesus refused each time.”
To honor faith in Christ, one must refuse temptation and fall back and find strength in their faith, Carlos said.
Participating in lent causes a major shift in one's life. Lent teaches one self-discipline and strength, values that stay with you for life, Carlos said.
“I have been practicing lent for so many years now and I think it really has helped me to have a lot of discipline in my life,” Onyedinma said. “This lent I gave up ice cream and I love ice cream but I had to stop. It was hard but I did it, I controlled myself and had self-discipline.”
Even for long-time participants like Carlos and Onyedinma, the practice of fasting and repenting for 40 days is no easy task.
“Lent takes discipline, a lot of discipline," Kaylin Corona, a second-year social work student from Carlsbad, New Mexico, said. "It is strict, but it is good because it allows you to achieve goals and grow stronger in your faith.”
