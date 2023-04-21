Organizations and clubs are most powerful when led by passionate students looking to channel what they care about into a group with the same values. For Mark Gao, a fourth-year biochemistry major from San Antonio, this passion is found with the care and support of cancer patients.
“JoyCentric is a nonprofit student-led organization that aims to support and reach out to the cancer patients of Lubbock and West Texas in general,” Gao said. “We do that mostly through patient visits. We’ll go to the hospital and visit with them, talk to them, play games with them and give them snacks and goodies, just to brighten their day a little bit.”
Gao is the founder and president of JoyCentric, an organization with branches at Tech, UT Dallas and Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio.
“Back in high school I did something similar, and in that experience I was able to see how much even this little thing could impact the patients’ lives,” Gao said. “When I came here to Tech and noticed there wasn’t anything like this, I wanted to bring it here.”
Alongside some of his friends in high school, Gao set out to create a nonprofit, support-run organization at several universities. Of his friends, Gao was the first to initiate the process, starting the Tech chapter in January 2021.
JoyCentric works with the Tech Honors College, community partners and the Covenant Medical Center to host events and bring in donations for the patients they support. The organization visits roughly 200 patients a month at the Covenant Medical Center, and is comprised of 60 to 70 active members.
JoyCentric hosted the first annual Light the Night fundraiser on April 21 at Maxey Park. The event featured food trucks, live performances from Tech dance clubs and a solo cellist, yard games and several student organizations coming together to create a community of support and awareness. The event was designed to provide a fun, safe environment for cancer patients and their families, and to give them an opportunity to be together without the stress of adversity.
“The Light the Night part is kind of a remembrance, or to honor patients that have either fallen or are still battling cancer; The light is just to symbolize that we’ll always remember and are there for those patients,” Gao said.
The event also served as a fundraiser. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase glowing balloons to be lifted into the sky at dark, with 100 percent of the money going to support the patients and JoyCentric projects.
Shae Jester, a second-year nursing major from Blanco, has been with JoyCentric for two years. She emphasized her love of the organization, describing the touching nature of the work they do.
“We help just support and provide, and give the oncology patients in the Lubbock area some company,” Jester said. “For the Light the Night event, we’re doing a whole bunch of different things, different booths, fundraisers to raise money for the cancer patients, as well as lighting a balloon at the end of the night into the sky.”
Sal Galindo, a graduate student from San Antonio studying kinesiology, attended the event to support the cause and values JoyCentric stands for.
“I’m friends with a lot of the members of the organization, and I wanted to do something on Friday and knew they were having this event,” Galindo said. “I wasn’t part of (the organization) during undergrad, (a lot of the members) mentioned they’re helping to advocate and provide for some of the children in the hospital.”
Through the events and fundraisers of JoyCentic, the Lubbock community has had the opportunity to create a supportive and caring environment for cancer patients and their families. The organization will continue their service at Covenant Medical Center, and hopes to see the Light the Night fundraiser become an annual event, growing in size and support each year.
“I wanted to start this org because, although I personally don’t have anyone in my family that has cancer, through the experiences I’ve had I do see the impact it makes on patients,” Mark Gao said. “Mental health and happiness (do) play a pretty important role in their efforts to get better as well. It means a lot to me to try to give a little smile to their day.”
