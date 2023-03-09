Dust events and storms are an unpleasant but defining characteristics of Lubbock. The reduced visibility and lowered air quality can contribute to potential health concerns, impacts on the environment and dangerous situations for people outside or driving. All it takes to prevent some of these threats is information on what these events are, the impacts they can have and how best to prepare for them.
Dr. Karin Ardon-Dryer, an Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Science, has dedicated a significant part of her research to dust storms, their causes and their effects.
Ardon-Dryer explained the two main processes by which dust events are formed: synoptic and convective. A synoptic event is a large-scale meteorological occurrence, often characterized by massive wind movements or cold fronts bringing in dust and initiating the storms. Convective events, which are common in Lubbock, can occur following a thunderstorm; the evaporated precipitation creates the dust, and the wind carries it into a storm.
“In our scientific community, we call them dust events and haboobs, or dust storms and haboobs. Synoptic versus convective,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Terminolog-wise, there is a difference between dust events and dust storms.
“Not every dust event is a dust storm. We like to call them all dust storms, but you have to have the glory of a dust storm. Technically visibility needs to drop below one kilometer,” Ardon-Dryer said.
With the creation of these events, Ardon-Dryer highlighted the primary ingredients in creating a dust storm: dry soil and wind. Both of these are staples of Lubbock, making the city a prime environment for frequent dust events.
“We have a lot of bare soil around us. We are a windy city, for good or bad. So we have most of the needed ingredients, which are dry, bare soil and strong winds,” Ardon-Dryer said. “We had (in) the last 20 years, and I'm talking from 2000 to 2020, we had more than 500 dust events.”
The frequent events, although not uncommon in Lubbock, can have prominent impacts on one’s physical health. Ardon-Dryer mentioned Lubbock having one of the nation’s highest rates for people with asthma; and although the specific cause for this is unknown, a possibility could be the large amounts of dust particles that people breathe in.
“When you breathe these particles in, the smaller they are they can penetrate deep into your lungs, even get into your alveoli,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Along with the physical effects of dust events, they can also have an impact on the environment and the safety of people in the area. The primary characteristic of these dust events is reduced visibility, to the extent that car accidents become more likely.
Additionally, the concentration of dust particles in the air will worsen air quality, which can become a problem for people with underlying health conditions.
“If you have to go outside … put a mask on. But not a cheap fabric one, get a good mask; There’s a lot of small particles in these dust storms, so you want to be sure not to breathe them in,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Ardon-Dryer’s advice for preparing for and preventing incidents with dust events included going inside and awareness while driving. If you are caught in a dust event while driving, Ardon-Dryer advised pulling safely to the side of the road and turning your car lights off.
“When your lights are on, the driver in the car behind you attracts to the light. They can’t see the distance because of the particles in the air, so they might need to stop … and they realize that they’re too close, and that’s how car accidents happen,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Ardon-Dryer also emphasized safety measures relating to air circulation and filtration, suggesting you turn off the outside circulation systems in your car and change air filters in your house following a dust event. She suggested measures inside of the home that collect dust when it enters through doors and windows.
“I recommend that people, inside their home, take a fabric wetted with just water, and put it at the bottom of the door and at the edge of their windows,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Sophie Martini, a first-year early elementary education major of Austin, was taken off guard by her first dust event experience.
“It was crazy … I was out in the middle of nowhere driving through it … It was kind of scary because I was like, ‘What’s happening?’” Martini said. “I knew (dust storms) were a thing, I didn’t know how dark it would get.”
For students coming to Lubbock for the first time, dust events can be terrifying. Not knowing how to prepare for one, or that they even exist, can lead to ignorant and dangerous approaches to the event. Ardon-Dryer, in advising how to prepare for a dust storm, said one of the most important things was just acknowledging that these things happen, and to be aware and informed when they do.
“As I like to say to people, ‘Welcome to Lubbock’. Just be mindful that (they) exist,” Ardon-Dryer said.
