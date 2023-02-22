Texas Tech affiliated speakers gathered to share their journey regarding comfortability within their own features at the I Am Not My Hair event hosted by Pan-Hellenic council and Black Graduate Student Association at the Black Cultural Center.
The evening began with a game of Jeopardy asking questions specific to Black culture. The icebreaker was immediately followed by a question-answer portion of which representative of Pan-Hellenic council Shauna Pugh provided questions for Tech law student Elizabeth Pryor, an environmental toxicology PhD student Shanoy Anderson, hospitality PhD student Nia Allen and health sciences graduate student Miguel McQueen.
“It is normal to have this subconscious idea of, ‘I have to police my actions and the way I dress, the way I talk and - my hair’ because it’s taught to us that they’re already judging,” Black Law Student Association chief of staff, Pryor said.
The speakers shared firsthand experiences regarding how their hair affected the way they carried themselves in a professional setting. Pryor said growing up in a predominately black school evoked sentiments of pride later in the workforce.
McQueen shared a different experience.
“In the previous semesters, I’ve had braids in, and I’ve been like, ‘ok, tomorrow I’ve got to go into planning.’ I wake up early to take the braids out,” McQueen said. “Because again, I just personally did not feel comfortable going into that environment with braids in my hair. So, yes. I have changed it (hair) for the environment, for the occasion – thinking about who’s going to be there, who’s going to be looking and the stereotypes they’re going to be making.”
Second-year biology major Sarah-Esther Adejokun a Fort Worth native said, “I think the people on the panel stating their experiences really resonated with me because I could relate with them and their advice too. That also helped.”
Furthermore, Allen mentioned how cultural detachments can start at an early age, using her son as an example.
“I think one of the most hurtful days for me was when he came home from school saying he wished his hair was straight like his Hispanic counterparts,” Allen said, “... But it made me feel bad because I was like, ‘I want you to love your hair.’”
Information was given regarding the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (C.R.O.W.N.) act that has been put into effect in other states. The act prohibits discrimination against hair styles and texture.
Pryor said discrimination against hair should be political because that is the only way to see real consequences for prejudice faced at all stages of life.
“We can talk all day, every day about Black hair, how we can protect it, how you should accept it,” Pryor said. “But if they don’t have a consequence for their actions, the same thing is going to keep going over and over.”
Following the question section, students shared the knowledge they acquired. First-year chemistry major Madison McCoy from Sugarland said she resonated with the speakers most when they touched on getting a new hairstyle for job interviews or the first day of school.
“I feel like if you’re walking in a room with hair that’s like, ‘oh my God, her hair!’ that’s already viewed as not being professional which is really sad because our natural hair is something that does standout,” McCoy said.
For economics major Robert Pellette of Austin, it teaches people that they can be Black in white spaces.
“Never change who you are because of a profession,” fourth-year student Pellette said. “Always be yourself.”
The speakers concluded their presentation with actions to take regarding the passing of the C.R.O.W.N act in Texas such as contacting legislators and representatives.
Though parts of the presentation were informative, the speakers called upon students to unapologetically embrace the beauty of being Black.
“Where these fears came from was how we grew up,” McQueen said. “Things that have been said, stereotypes that have been made. Personally, it’s always been like a type of fear where I’m trying to avoid the stereotype before it even happens in the beginning. After a while, I just learned to love myself regardless of what people think. … As long as I’m continuing to be myself, continuing to be unapologetic about it - then I’m going to keep growing in that way.”
