Hub City Fest 2022 gave Tech students a taste of the Lubbock Community. On Aug. 26, students were introduced to local businesses, campus organizations and other resources available in Lubbock.
"This year for Hub City Fest, we have 86 different exhibitors from Lubbock who are participating in the event," Nicole Terrell, program manager for Student Engagement, said.
According to Terrell, students swiped their ID upon entering the event then were eligible to win a prize.
"Prize packs can include a big screen TV or Air Pods," Terrell said. "We've got all kinds of different prizes."
Ethan Hottinger, a junior sports management major from Bedford, won one of the prizes.
"I was right there and I just hear 'Ethan Hottinger,' and I'm like 'okay, I guess I did win'," Hottinger said. "They had a screen that said your name and what prize pack you won."
Danielle Demetria, the executive director of East Lubbock Art House, said what the Art House's purpose is.
"We do art classes, art events and art shows that represent the large demographic of students," Demetria said.
East Lubbock Art House helps support emerging and marginalized artists of color, which also includes students here at Tech.
The annual Hub City Fest brought students and the Lubbock community together with the intention of introducing students at Tech to all that Lubbock has to offer.
"We know that students aren't just new to Texas Tech, most of them are new to Lubbock," Terrell said. "So, it's important for them to know what there is to do here in Lubbock."
