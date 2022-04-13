On April 17, many people will celebrate Easter in a variety of ways. For those who do celebrate the spring holiday, traditions are unique depending on where one is celebrating. While it has the same name, this holiday is commemorated differently across the world than in the U.S.
Anthony Qualin, associate professor of Russian from San Diego, California, said Russia and Ukraine Easter does not always fall on the same day as the U.S. This year, 2022 is an occasion where it actually does fall on the same day.
“When Europe switched to the Gregorian calendar, Russia at first didn’t and then it switched,” Qualin said. “Later it switched to the Gregorian calendar, but they kept the church on the Julian calendar. So church holidays are about two weeks.”
Qualin said that Russian Easter will not fall on the same day again until 2034, which will be in 17 years.
A similar tradition that the countries have is dyeing eggs, Qualin said. In Ukraine they have more commonly an ornate dyeing process which means intricate shapes and patterns are displayed on the eggs.
“They use wax to put patterns or sometimes even pictures onto eggs. They’re called pysanky (eggs),” Qualin said. “They’re pretty amazing.”
Qualin said they have very elaborate, colorful, different patterns on the eggs. While it is much more present in Ukraine than Russia, it can sometimes be seen in western parts of Russia.
Easter is commonly known as a religious holiday and Qualin said for Russia and Ukraine, the churches have split. The churches are both Orthodox Christian that have stemmed from the Byzantine Empire.
“It’s similar to other forms of Christianity, but it has some specificities,” Qualin said. “One thing that they do that is kind of interesting is they take their Easter cakes and Easter eggs to the church on Easter morning, or at the midnight mass and get them blessed by the priests so that their feast is as blessed as well.”
Qualin said traditions were interrupted during the Soviet period when the government pushed atheism on everybody. A lot of traditions have fallen out of practice or even disappeared.
Egg rolling, Qualin said, was a tradition that resulted in people possibly winning prizes. It was a game that consisted of a board and depending on the complexity of the board’s paths, the egg would roll down on the board to try and reach the prizes.
“If your egg hits the prize, then you win the prize. If it doesn’t hit anything, then it stays there and someone else can roll their egg price,” Qualin said.
Qualin said whether discussing Russian Orthodox or Ukrainian Orthodox, Easter was traditionally the biggest holiday. The associate professor said now after 74 years of Soviet rule, the biggest holiday is New Years.
A country that is a secular society and does not entirely base Easter around religion is Germany. Marlene Selker, senior lecturer from Bad Bentheim, Germany, said even though it is a secular society, Good Friday and Easter Monday are official holidays.
“Often starts with, interestingly, quite an egg search, not an egg hunt,” Selker said. “I always find that intriguing in Germany, where the Easter hare, not the Easter bunny, hides the eggs so kids will go out with baskets and look for the carefully hidden eggs and sugar bunnies and chocolate chicks.”
Selker said families try to make the most out of nature. Since the weather is often cold in Germany, being outside and witnessing spring awakening is important on Easter.
There used to be a German tradition that was called an Easter bonfire. However, Selker said they have now become environmentally controversial.
“In some communities, they still have them or they tried to set them up. Very short term before they’ve been burned,” Selker said. “The idea of Easter bonfires is still practiced and sometimes you can see still fires burning in the distance when you’re on a hill.”
A custom that Selker said she has not seen here is a way to decorate Easter eggs. Emptying out the egg but keeping the shell intact, once the egg is clean and dry, it is a family activity to paint the eggs and pull thread through them to decorate them on branches.
Religion still plays an influence in some ways In Germany. Selker said that it is about 50/50 percent of Protestant and Catholic Christians. Although, the majority would celebrate the holiday as a celebration of nature and spring officially arriving.
“I would say there’s still a reverence for Easter and that it denotes something special, Selker said. “Finally, spring is here. Everything is coming back to life, but maybe from a slightly different angle.”
Veronica Moreno, a graduate student and president of the Texas Tech French club, said in France the people celebrate Easter predominantly as a Christian holiday.
Instead of an Easter bunny or hare, Moreno said the church bells on wings bring the children eggs and chocolate and goodies.
“There’s a lot of really historic old churches in France. Each town has a church with church bells,” Moreno said. “So it’s really common to hear the church bells ringing a lot just for celebrations all throughout the year. And so the church walls fall silent on Good Friday.”
Moreno said on Easter Sunday, the church bells ring again signaling that the bells flew to the Vatican to pay respects to the death of Jesus and they drop off candies, eggs and treats to the children.
“Kind of like Santa Claus delivering presents type of thing but cute little church bells,” Moreno said.
The bells in French are les cloches de Pâques or les cloches volantes. The literal translation meaning Easter bells or flying easter bells said Moreno.
In France, Moreno said they do a la chasse aux oeufs, an easter egg hunt similar to U.S traditions.
“I would say 80 percent of the holiday is pretty much the same as what we have in the U.S.” Moreno said.
With regards to religion and the connection to the holiday, Moreno said that France is heavily involved with religion and Easter but whether or not everyone’s a believer people can come together and celebrate.
“Your friend maybe if they’re not the same religion as you, if you invite them to celebrate Easter, they’ll maybe come along, but they’re not actually celebrating themselves,” Moreno said. “I think Easter is definitely more central to religious beliefs.”
The Daily Toreador wishes everyone a safe and Happy Easter weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.