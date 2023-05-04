Caroline Hobbs, a junior animal science student and the 61st Masked Rider, transferred the reins April 21, ending a year-long tenure as the face of Texas Tech’s oldest mascot.
Hobbs rode in on Fearless Champion ahead of the first football game of the 2022 season before transferring to Centennial Champion in the midst of her tenure.
“I had a lot of footsteps to follow from past riders, but Fearless helped me. It was nice to have him when I first got the job because I kind of was able to figure out what I was supposed to do as the rider,” Hobbs said. “Then once we introduced Centennial into the program, it was nice because I could show him what to do.”
Despite the difference in age and experience between the two horses, Hobbs said nurturing both personalities was a smooth transition.
“(Fearless Champion and Centennial Champion) had the same spontaneous and loving personality,” Hobbs said. “So, it was cool to see the difference between each horse and how they kind of interacted with people and whatnot.”
Hobbs made her football debut alongside Centennial Champion and head football coach Joey McGuire. The Lubbock native said this debut was special to her because of her history and ties to Tech while growing up.
“Football was one of the best memories you know, especially the first game, running him down, like knowing that I ran a brand-new horse down the field for the first time, along with sharing the field with a new coach,” Hobbs said. “It was just an amazing feeling knowing that we were both going in, between me, Centennial Champion and coach McGuire going in for our first time was kind of surreal.”
In her 303 appearances as the Masked Rider, Hobbs was able to showcase her dedication and love for Tech, while touching the lives of others.
“Little kids come up saying I want to be you when you grow up. ... it’s not I want to be Caroline Hobbs when I grow up, (it’s) I want to be the Texas Tech Masked Rider,” Hobbs said. “Being able to be the one in that position to touch people’s lives and influence kids to want to do that when they grew up was such an amazing feeling. You know, being able to share the love.”
One piece of advice Hobbs gave Lauren Bloss, a college friend and the newly named Masked Rider, is to take every moment in, because in a blink it will be the last ride.
“(Caroline) has just been really a friend through all of this and mentor and just has helped me, you know, telling me all about Centennial Champion,” Bloss, El Paso native, said. “What makes him happy, what makes him sad, like all the things about him and just the different details about the job, things that you wouldn’t really think that you would have to remember, and she gave me all those in a note page.”
The 62nd Masked Rider said Hobbs showed her the ropes in being a part of the Tech community and through endless communication and mentorship, the legacy of being the Masked Rider continues.
“(Caroline) has also been kind of there for me as a friend and just helped me along the way. And even though I still give her a call like, ‘Hey, like, what do you do in this situation? How can I do better?’” Bloss, a senior animal science major, said. “So, we’re super close. Honestly, it’s just been like a good friendship, a way to grow our friendship.”
Hobbs ends her tenure with long-lasting memories and what she says is a full Snapchat memories, filled with behind-the-scenes photos of her and Centennial Champion.
“You want to be able to look back and remember, remember all the amazing times you’ve had because it was just such an amazing year and such an amazing opportunity that we were given to fulfill our dream,” Hobbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.