Over the past few years, vaping has become increasingly popular, especially for college-aged adults. Despite its popularity, vaping can cause serious health effects.
An anonymous pulmonologist at the United Medical Center in Lubbock said “You can get an acute and devastating vaping-associated lung injury,” the source said.
The source also said that UMC has seen several cases of lung injuries.
“We have seen cases of that in very young patients, and that can put you in the hospital and ICU very quickly,” the source said. “There have been people who have died or required long-term support on a ventilator or even referral for a lung transplant.”
The source said some of the symptoms associated with these lung injuries are shortness of breath, low oxygen, dizziness and fatigue.
“It causes a lot of inflammation in the lungs and can look very similar to a burn injury or an inhalation injury from a fire or smoke,” the source said.
As far as the tobacco industry goes, the source said that it is pretty terrible.
“The fact that it is being targeted towards young people is very concerning,” the source said.
Dr. Gilbert Berdine, an associate professor of internal medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, also said vaping can cause lung injuries.
“There is damage to the blood vessels in the lung tissue and causes a formal pulmonary edema,” Berdine said.”It leads to the lungs being stiff and not exchanging oxygen the way they are supposed to.”
Berdine said that vaping is a serious problem encouraged by the tobacco industry.
“The tobacco manufacturers are not a charity,” Berdine said. “They are in this to make money.”
Additionally, Berdine said the healthcare system wonders why young people vape and make a habit.
“We know that some people start vaping to quit smoking and we understand that, but there are other people who start vaping to satisfy some urge or need, and I do not think we understand that very well,” Berdine said.
Berdine said that those who vape do not do it because they want to hurt themselves.
“Pretty much everybody knows that smoking is bad for you, yet people start smoking anyway,” Berdine said. “So the question is what do these habits satisfy and what causes people to do it.”
A Texas Tech student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they used to vape but has decided to quit.
“It has been two weeks now and, I mean, I just stopped,” the source said. “I have done it before and wanted to do it because I feel like I need to give myself a break.”
The source said they started vaping as a coping mechanism.
“I did it because I was in a really dark place and I kind of it did as like a coping mechanism, even though there are other ways to cope,” the source said.
However, the source said they do not think they developed a nicotine addiction.
“I am not addicted to nicotine per se, it is more like an option of doing something,” the source said. “So instead, I have gotten into the habit of using my Stanley and my Hydroflask and just doing that hand-to-mouth movement. And then there is also putting chapstick on and chewing gum, just so that there is something going on.”
As far as quitting, the source said they believe it is a mental thing.
“Addiction and nicotine are serious, but I feel like it is not as much as getting addicted to nicotine. It is more of the habit that you have in your brain,” the source said.
