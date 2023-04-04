Years ago, in San Antonio, Texas, there’s a five year old in a studio, dancing because she likes it and it’s fun and she has too much energy and time to waste.
Five years later, she’s taking it seriously and has chosen the road her life will follow: Sydney Rood will be a dancer.
Sydney Rood, a fourth-year dance major from San Antonio, has been dancing most of her life. Through the years, her performances have morphed from something recreational and exciting to something real and lasting, something she loves and will pursue professionally.
“For the longest time, it was something I felt I was just good at, but then it became a way to express these different feelings that (I) feel and just life, so it became my form of expression for myself,” Rood said.
As a Texas Tech legacy, Rood found a home in the dance program here. Surrounded by like-minded individuals that share her commitment and passion and a faculty just as dedicated, Rood has carved a place for herself at the Tech School of Theatre and Dance.
“I originally found Tech because my mom and dad are graduates of the school,” Rood said. “I was drawn to the smaller program and the community that I felt. Everyone’s really close, our faculty really do want to see us succeed. They step along beside us to give us the tasks and the tools (to be) successful after we leave. I really felt that I would be seen here, versus in another program where it might be bigger and I could just blend in.”
Kyla Olson, Tech’s Head of Dance, knows Rood well and commented on her as a student, a person and a performer.
“I’ve had a lot of experience working pretty closely with Sydney over the last four years. I think she’s a very talented dancer, a really committed student,” Olson said.
Olson has witnessed each of the different facets of Sydney Rood’s character, from her reliability and leadership to her sense of humor, her generosity and her kind-hearted personality.
“She’s just got kind of a bright, bubbly energy and people just sort of gravitate towards her,” Olson said. “She’s a really strong leader, I think whenever she graduates she’s gonna go out and change the world.
Rood’s final performance as a Red Raider was a piece entitled Drift, danced for Tech’s Frontier Fest ‘23.
“This is my last time performing at Tech, so it’s a little bittersweet,” Rood said.
Choreographed by fellow dance major Annmarie Walling, Rood’s last dance was created and performed alongside friends, a testament to the connections that have formed within the program.
“Frontier Fest is a lot of fun. It’s all student work and so it’s interesting to see our brains and what we want to create at the time,” Rood said. “Getting to perform my friend’s work, it’s been a blast being a part of the process and it’s special that it’s my last show.”
As she nears graduation, Rood expressed interest in either managing or directing a dance program or continuing her career as a performer.
“There’s just nothing like being out on the stage, with the lights on you and just sharing something with the audience,” Rood said. “It’s really indescribable.”
