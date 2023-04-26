As Arbor Day approaches, the spotlight is turned to the on-campus organizations committed to the preservation and protection of the earth’s natural resources. The Association of Natural Resource Scientists (ANRS) is a graduate student-run organization dedicated to promoting the professional development of future natural resources researchers, while also promoting awareness of ecological issues in the general populace.
Danielle Deming, the president of ANRS and a natural resource management graduate student, said the organization is designed to help members become competitive in the ever-expanding field of natural resource research.
“I would say it's become more branched. We're getting more specific on what the needs are in the field and we're not just doing the general umbrella anymore. We're getting a lot more specialized,” Deming said. “And with there being a larger graduate community growing in our field, there’s a lot more expectation for people to move on to get their masters or Ph.D. and sort of represent those different roles.”
As the field of natural resources has grown, the individual areas of research have become more specific and refined. Deming said ANRS encourages prospective natural resource researchers to explore the diversity of niches and specialties available before settling on a singular area of research.
“The best thing would be to try everything. Don't just think you want to go for what's most interesting to you right now. For example, a lot of people like to go for the charismatic megafauna, as we call it, you know, the fluffy ones that are really exciting with the polar bears and the wolves and things like that.” Deming said. “But try to go into a job or volunteer in an area that you might not have thought was going to be interesting because you might be really surprised.”
ANRS also focuses on studying the emergent technologies that have paved the way for new opportunities in environmental research. One novel methodology utilizes advancements in genetic sampling to minimize any potential impact research may have on an ecosystem.
“We can take something from a non-invasive perspective, which means that we're not going to go and capture said species and we don't have to actually handle the animal. We can go behind and capture their genetic leftovers, more or less,” Deming said. “and that really gives us a better picture of what's going out in the world to help us better manage these systems.”
The scope of natural resource science extends beyond just the study of the natural environment but also explores the interaction between humans and the overall ecosystem. Aaron Gray, vice president of ANRS and natural resource management graduate student, said the primary concern is widespread habitat conversion, which drastically reduces ecosystem variety and species diversity.
“Many environments are basically bulldozed to just use for one group monoculture, one specific purpose. There's always space that has to be cleared for housing or all the other aspects of humanity and you can only do that for so long until you start to see dramatic dramatic impacts on the populations,” Gray said. “So (we’re) monitoring to always make sure that we have a habitat for wildlife and all their different life stages.”
With these effects of habitat conversion in mind, Gray said ANRS promotes a balance in managing the competing needs of humanity and wildlife.
“You can't can't look at any habitat or wildlife or anything without incorporating the human side of the equation,” Gray said. “You have to understand that yes, there are human needs and you can't ignore those just for wildlife resource needs, but just as much you also have to incorporate the habitat and wildlife needs. It’s just making sure that you're responsibly managing all three.”
