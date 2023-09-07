Paddle Tramps, across University Avenue from Horn and Drane Halls, is the original Greek life spirit retailer in Lubbock. With its rich, largely unknown history, Paddle Tramps carries the spirit of Texas Tech tradition.
Founded by Kenneth “Ken” Abraham at just 20 years old, Paddle Tramps was the first manufacturer of letters for the novelty paddles given as gifts in fraternities and sororities.
The 62-year-old company is the oldest fraternity and sorority store in the U.S., and largely manufactures the signature paddles and their letters. Paddle Tramps has been a cornerstone of the Tech fraternity/sorority culture since it was founded in 1961.
“It started as a way to help myself, to work my way through college,” Ken Abraham said. “I had no idea that I’d be doing it 62 years later.”
Ken Abraham, Renee Abraham and their daughter Alex have kept Paddle Tramps a family business for its entire history. The three Tech graduates aim to support Tech and its Greek culture. Ken Abraham said his favorite part of Paddle Tramps is seeing the alumni share Tech and Paddle Tramps with their children.
“It’s always fun to see alumni come back to Tech when their sons or daughters arrive,” Ken Abraham said. “I like when they walk in and say ‘I shopped here 20 years ago.’ We look forward to that.”
Ken's wife, Renee Abraham, is a 1971 Tech graduate and has been working at Paddle Tramps since 1973. Her favorite part of Paddle Tramps is sharing Tech pride with students.
“It’s exciting to get to introduce [freshmen] to Texas Tech and the traditions here,” Renee Abraham said. “It’s fun to see the fresh faces every year, along with their parents.”
Ken Abraham, a brother of Phi Gamma Delta, designed the very first decorative paddle. The requirement of a non-hazing paddle spurred the decision to open Paddle Tramps, as there was nowhere to make one at the time.
Paddle Tramps started small, Renee Abraham said, and was made possible thanks to the support of a friend’s parents.
“It started out in a friend’s parents’ cellar on Canton Street,” Renee Abraham said. “Now we sell to students all over the United States.”
Alex Abraham started her first day at Paddle Tramps when she was 10 days old, according to her mother Renee. Alex, class of 2007 and sister of Kappa Alpha Theta, graduated with a general business degree. Now, she is the retail buyer for Paddle Tramps. Her favorite part of Paddle Tramps is honoring her family’s business.
“I like working around my family,” Alex Abraham said. “Growing up in a family business helped me learn a lot early on.”
Paddle Tramps has just under 50 employees, who handle all of the shipping, manufacturing and retailing locally. For their retail stores, Paddle Tramps hires mostly Tech students or graduates, usually involved with Greek life.
Lexi Carter, a Paddle Tramps employee and sister of Kappa Alpha Theta, likes being a part of the Paddle Tramps tradition.
“I’ve made a lot of connections with other sororities while working here,” Carter said. “I’ve only been here three weeks but I’ve learned a lot.”
Additionally, Paddle Tramps makes other Greek, Tech and Lubbock novelty items, such as T-shirts, rugs, mugs and more. They also make plaques, awards and name plates.
Sam Sims, Tech alumna, does not participate in Greek life but enjoys Paddle Tramps’ wide variety of products.
“I got a few of the plaques for me and my roommates to paint and decorate with,” Sims said. “I like how inclusive they are for people who aren’t in a Greek organization.”
The Abrahams take pride in what they’ve built at Paddle Tramps. They delight in seeing new little sisters and brothers honoring the paddle tradition every year.
“It’s been fun manufacturing products that honor people,” Renee Abraham said. “That’s what we’re in the business of.”
