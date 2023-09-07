On Sept. 9, senior quarterback Tyler Shough will face off against the Oregon Ducks at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Shough has been a Red Raider for over two seasons, but before his time at Texas Tech, Shough was the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks.
Recruited in 2018, Shough was a four-star prospect taken in by Oregon’s former head coach Mario Cristobal. His career behind Cristobal started slow as a redshirt freshman but progressed into a full-time starter by his third season.
Following a 1,559-yard and 13-touchdown sophomore season, Shough entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. In a matter of 10 days Shough found his new home in Lubbock.
“Texas Tech, even from the outside, and obviously talking with some of the guys on the team it sounded like the place to be,” Shough said in an interview on March 22, 2021 with Jarret Johnson of 24/7 Sports. “They work hard. They want to win. They want to win badly. They're not just in it to be on the team and have fun. I know a lot of other schools are just kind of just happy to be there, but Texas Tech definitely has a winning culture.”
Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said since arriving in Lubbock, Shough has had the Oregon reunion circled.
“We’ve had multiple talks, you know not even this week but just leading up to this you know from the jump. Whenever we get to this point, this can’t be his Super Bowl,” Kittley said. “... I think he’s going to handle this thing the right way.”
Shough’s legacy matchup against No. 11 Oregon will air at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 on FOX Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.