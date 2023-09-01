The First Friday Art Trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of Arts showcases some Tech School of Art graduate students, whose pieces will be displayed at the Satellite Gallery this Friday. Audiences should expect a wide variety of art pieces presenting the 10 students’ work.
The contributing artists took a trip to the Hell’s Gate in Lubbock, where they graffitied in the park area, picked up discarded nature to do the print and came up with the name for the exhibit: “Material Memory: Bodies, Things & Space."
After a careful selection, 30 pieces were chosen to be displayed at the event. The trip experience will also be broadcasted by a projector at the Satellite Gallery, where the exhibit will be hosted. Depicting the graffiti, ink and acrylic paint in a wide variety of styles shapes the nature of the pieces of art.
Dr. Andres Peralta, an associate professor of art education, led the exhibition concept and design. Peralta said a lot of work has been put into helping students envision the true purpose of art and to capture and understand the world we live in.
“With a lot of our students, we try to help them understand that vision is not just ocular. That vision occurs in the mind and one of those ways that we can activate vision, mental imagery, is through memory,” Peralta said. “Vision is embodied more than the mind. It is your physical senses as well.”
The exhibit will welcome more than 100 guests to walk through and enjoy the art pieces. The expected guests for the event are going to be art students and art teachers who want to pursue or use art for their respective careers, as well as anybody who enjoys and appreciates the arts.
“You do not have to be a superstar art maker, but you can experience and participate in art, investigate your surroundings,” Dr. Rina Little, an associate professor of art education and faculty adviser for the exhibit, said.
The exhibit will be displayed at the upcoming First Friday Art Trail from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
