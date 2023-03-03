First Friday Art Trail is a monthly event that takes place on the first Friday of each month and grants student artists the opportunity to display their art and represent their clubs.
One group of artists displaying exhibits of their work was the Tech Print Club. This organization specializes in displaying works of print artists, networking with students and exploring varying methods of printmaking.
Of the group of student artists presenting their craft was Hannah Roehr, a third-year art major from Grand Prairie.
While art created through printmaking is achievable through different techniques, Roehr used lithography to achieve the prints she presented at the art trail. Lithography requires the artist to draw directly onto aluminum and utilize chemical reactions produced to wet the surface and print the design directly against the aluminum.
“I feel like it’s magic when you pull the paper off the press after all the hard work you’ve done,” Roehr said. “It’s a wonderful feeling you know because you never know what it’s truly going to look like until you run it through the press and pull it off.”
While this technique of printing may be time-consuming, Roehr said it allows the artist to print multiple of the same copy.
“So, a painter will spend 30 hours making one painting right,” Roehr said, “I can spend 30 hours doing this drawing but now I can make multiples of it, however many I need.”
After losing the director of the printmaking program during the pandemic, Roehr said the department has started building itself up since then. The proceeds of art sold goes toward funding art conference expenses, something Roehr said aides print artists in networking.
“We got back from a conference in Austin … It was a really cool event where we could network with other printmakers and learn from master printmakers,” Roehr said. “Talking to them about the processes, you know, every printmaker does their process differently, so it’s interesting to learn about that.”
Expanding outside of the printmaking medium, Cody Scrivner , a third-year grad student from Batesville and president of the Tech Print Club, had a display of mattresses adorned with patterned comforters against the wall. The title of this display was 'I didn't make my bed and I don’t want to.’
Scrivner said his work is based on personal and collective cultural anxiety that contains satirical elements. The mattress exhibit is about the tense relationship an individual may have with sleep.
“I find it hard to sleep and I find myself doom scrolling on Instagram, Reddit, just news articles,” Scrivner said. “It’s just a look at where I sleep and where a lot of anxiety soaks up into it. (I take) the mattresses and patterning as my derpy way of satirizing things.”
Scrivner said he enjoys showing his art at First Friday because of the strong sentiment of positive community morale. While vendors can sell their art, they also build a connection with some of the attendees.
Additionally, Scrivner said the rewarding part of making his art fun is getting to see a smile on someone's face while they admire his art.
“I am a very anxious person and cope through humor,” Scrivner said. “So it’s nice to put my work out there and see people laughing or enjoying it.”
For Lubbock native Madelyn Lowe, creating jewelry started as a way to cater toward her accessory needs.
“When I was little, I always liked really fun earrings and stuff but I had a nickel allergy,” Lowe, a first-year advertising and graphic design student, said. “It just started out of necessity, I really wanted to wear pretty stuff like everyone else was.”
Accessorizing is important to Lowe, as it is another form of expression.
“It’s totally about self expression and just how you want to be seen in the world,” Lowe said. “That’s kind of hard to do without wearing anything in particular.
The next art trail is scheduled for April 7, 2023.
