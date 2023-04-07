This month’s First Friday Art Trail featured two different and special displays, including the Lubbock Budding artists fashion show and an art exhibit hosted by Tech’s Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) named Exhale: a night of expression, creativity and healing.
The Lubbock Budding artists fashion show was themed around the earth. The fashion show featured clothing that was mostly recycled to fit the theme.
There were six different designers who featured their designs at this event. There were over 20 models used for this event, some walking the runway more than once. This fashion show made some students in attendance emotional.
“The show made me tear up a little bit at the end,” sophomore graphic design student P Hodgkins from Lubbock said. “These artists really made me feel like we can keep pushing for a better future for the earth.”
The fashion show lasted about 40 minutes and Hodgkins said it was one of the biggest turnouts for an event at First Friday that they had ever seen.
“I feel like it is important for students to go out and see this kind of stuff,” Hodgkins said. “It was one of the most diverse groups of people and models I have seen at First Friday. There were also a ton of people there.”
Model for the event Arturo “Big Smoke” Narvis said how much it meant for a fashion show to take place in Lubbock.
“Art is all about creativity and the power behind it,” Narvis said. “To be able to model in the first one in Lubbock makes me feel an abundance of emotions. I could feel the love from everyone in the crowd.”
Additionally, RISE hosted their art exhibit Exhale, which highlighted the effects of sexual assault. Roman Konopa Committie chair of Sexual assault prevention/consent and sexual health of RISE said both survivors and supporters submitted pieces for the event.
“People from all over Texas submitted pieces for this event, mostly from the Lubbock community,” Konopa said.
This exhibit was created in order for survivors to get out their emotions in a healthy way and to remove the victimization of sexual assault and shift it to a survivor outlook, Konopa said.
“The best thing we can do with sexual assault survivors is to fully support them,” Konopa said. “I'm hoping this will help remove some of the stigmatization around assault survivors. Anyone can be assaulted and we want you to know we are here for you.”
