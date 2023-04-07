Students gathered at the Black Cultural Center to share testimonies through various mediums to encourage a sense of feminism and individuality at the Feminist First Friday event.
The event began with students of Kristin Alder’s Women’s and Gender Studies class sharing personal narratives highlighting their introspective journey. Courtney Taylor, an individual affiliated with the Tech School of Art, shared her feminist pedagogy experience through a community practicum completed alongside Leslie Sotomayer, a visiting assistant professor in the Women’s and Gender Studies program. The event concluded with a spokesperson for Title IX.
“I quoted in my speech saying that a feminist world to me is one in which labels are not used to divide but rather they’re used to create our own identities. The uproot of all division takes away any ability to hate or discriminate,” third-year political science major Hayden Wampler said. “Feminism to me is a free world in which identity is far more important than fitting into social boxes.”
Wampler, the Grapevine native, said events like Feminist First Friday gives him the opportunity to understand how others achieve feminism through experiences he has not faced.
Kevin Boakye, a second-year psychology major of El Paso, used the space today to share his journey to self discovery as a Black queer man. Boakye’s message to the world centered around being who you are despite what society says.
“I hope people get the message of radical self love, you know the concept of accepting yourself even if other people won’t,” Boakye said.
Alder, the lecturer for Women’s and Gender Studies, defined feminist pedagogy as the idea of co-creation of knowledge. Alder said as a professor, you’re not necessarily the expert in the room but rather all are experts sharing and learning knowledge.
Feminist pedagogy is the ideology Taylor took as the financial manager of the community practicum later titled, Hide and Seek. Taylor shared how the various artists shared roles outside of their job description; Taylor said while they all made messes, they all cleaned up together.
“That is one of the core ideas behind feminist pedagogy is that it can be explored and expressed throughout multiple mediums,” Alder said.
Aimee Cameron, program manager for Women’s and Gender Studies, said the event was put together because it is important to create spaces for students to share their stories.
“Hearing other people’s experiences … to understand what some of our students are living through and what they’re struggling with, what things are upsetting and what things need to change,” Cameron said. “That’s why I think these spaces for sharing and being vulnerable is just really important because I think that’s how change happens.”
