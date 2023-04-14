Before starting the band they play together as today, a few aspiring musicians pondered the possibilities of kickstarting their music careers; they questioned if there was even a place for them in the music industry.
With limited role models to admire, the possibilities seemed daunting. These members felt a lack of queer, female and cultural representation within the music industry.
Rather than looking elsewhere for representation, Ghostlux became it. This is the representation bassist Reina Garza pictured and dreamt about as a child.
“Being female-fronted as well as queer is something that wasn’t really thought of five years ago,” Garza, the Brownfield native, said. “Now, there are bands like us popping up all over the place and becoming more mainstream. This is really important and cool.”
Composed of members Reb Ramos, Abi Beaudoin, Reina Garza and Adrian Ballejo, Ghostlux formed in 2021 and now provides a creative outlet that fulfills the inner child and musical goals of each member while they simultaneously juggle their responsibilities outside of the band.
Building a sound that grabs influence from genres like pop punk and R&B, Ghostlux creates music based on the artists most influential to the members at the moment. Artists like Lauren Sanderson, Erykah Badu, Motley Crue, Ginger and Paramore were named as a few of the member’s current influences.
Returning to the topic of diversity, vocalist and guitarist Reb Ramos said representation is hard to come by within the local music scene; becoming the representation she never saw empowered her.
“It’s very rare that we relate to other bands because most of them are male-fronted,” Ramos, the Lubbock native, said. “You know, two of us are gay and I feel like that helps in our day and age with representation. Women can be whatever the hell they want.”
Echoing this sentiment, Ramos and Garza said witnessing more queer representation as a child would have provided further encouragement for them to pursue music.
“It’s really cool to have someone that looks like Reb, Abi — someone that looks like me. I never saw anyone that looked like me growing up,” Garza said. “If I saw people like myself as a kid, it would’ve been everything.”
“This is for all the little Reinas out there,” Ramos laughed.
Listening to queer musicians sing about their experience and showcase a diverse display of gender identities are sentiments Ramos and Garza, respectively, said are displayed through Ghostlux.
“Whenever I was younger and in the closet, I wanted more representation for queer music,” Ramos said. “There are tons of lesbian artists coming out now and it’s really awesome. But I think in this genre, I don’t hear girls singing about girls. If I was a kid now, seeing Ghostlux, I’d be really happy.”
Through playing alongside female musicians, drummer and Lubbock native Adrian Ballejo said participating and combining talents within a female-fronted band is met with a negative connotation. This inspires Ballejo to embrace his musical talents alongside the talents of his bandmates.
“It’s really important because you can tell some bands aren’t really used to that (female-fronted bands) or they treat us differently,” Ballejo said. “That just makes me want to work with them (women) more and continue to get out there and normalize it.”
“Young girls come up to us and you can tell they’re so inspired,” Ballejo added, “it’s really cool to see.”
Moreover, vocalist, guitarist and Ramos’ sister, Abi Beaudoin, goes against the grain and continues pursuing her passion, despite having a child. Beaudoin said the notion of leaving your passions behind for parenthood is unrealistic and wants to set an opportunistic standard for her child.
“I feel like society has put it on a lot of moms that once you have a kid, you put everything aside,” Beaudoin, the Lubbock native, said. “I decided to change that because portraying the message to my kid that, ‘Hey, you can’t really pursue your dreams once you become a parent,’ no, let’s change that.”
On the same note of balancing personal and musical responsibilities, Abi Beaudoin detailed how the band organizes itself for band practices and recording sessions. Between Garza’s work schedule, Ramos attending Tech to major in English, Ballejo curating and selling vintage clothing and Beaudoin’s parental responsibilities, scheduling is important.
After combing through everyone’s schedule, set days are designated for practice or recording. Additionally, Beaudoin said they record at a studio located in Ramos’ home.
Moments spent practicing or recording together are ones Ballejo said are therapeutic.
“It happens all the time where we’ve had a tough week and we leave band practice and all of us will be like, “Oh I really needed that,” or “I feel so much better,” Ballejo said. “It’s really like a healing time.”
However, these cherishable moments do not run dry after practice is over; they strengthen as Ghostlux takes the stage.
The members laughed about the memorable times they shared during live performances. Each member wore a broad smile and continuously cracked jokes about their favorite times spent in front of an audience.
“One time it was at a house show and I basically bumped into — I was jamming so hard — I bumped into Adrian and a cymbal fell,” Ramos said. “Instead of being like, “Oh…” he was like, “Whoa!” and just went at it on the other cymbal.”
The chemistry the members exchange onstage strengthens the already tight-knit bond Ghostlux has, Ballejo said.
“Moments that stick out for me are onstage,” Ballejo said. “Sometimes me and Reb will share a glance and I’ll think of that later and be like, “That was sick.” A lot of that happens onstage and makes the bond that much stronger.”
Through the highs and lows, Ramos and Ballejo agree any artist wishing to pursue music should do so, despite the odds against them.
“We’re always going to be our worst critics,” Ramos said. “There’s always gonna be someone out there that doesn't like the stuff you’re doing, there’s always gonna be someone out there that does. But also, do it for you.”
“It’s never going to be perfect,” Ballejo added, “so you should just do it and try.”
Providing oneself the chance to pursue any passion is quintessential to living life to the fullest extent, Beaudoin said.
“We only have this life, as far as we know, to do anything we want,” Beaudoin said. “Why not owe it to yourself to do just that?”
