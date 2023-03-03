During women’s history month, women around Tech who have progressed the campus in various settings are honored. Sharon Moultrie Bruner set a precedent with her accomplishments and continues to be an inspiration for all.
As a walk on to Tech’s track team, Bruner went on to break records as a seven-time national qualifier and the first person to be named All-American honor on campus, an honor she received twice.
“I’m just from a little old small town in Pampa, a small little 4A high-school,” Bruner said.“And I was able to accomplish, with the help of God, all the things that I’ve accomplished.”
At the age of nine, Bruner started her athletic career on the softball field. It was Bruner’s softball coach that saw Bruner’s potential in running; the absence of a female track team at Bruner’s middle school resulted in her practicing with the high school runners.
Bruner said it was her softball coach that took her to run with the high school girls.
During Bruner’s time in high school, she broke district records before joining Tech’s track team.
“I ran into another teammate that I ran against in high school, Felicia Freeman and she was an excellent athlete at Palo Duro in Amarillo,” Bruner said. “When I saw her, she said, ‘why don’t you just come out and talk to the coach,’ so when I did that,I decided that I couldn’t do both and the coaches decided that softball and track are the same season, so I decided to go ahead and go with track.”
Though her accomplishments extended beyond athletics as she was crowned the first African American homecoming queen at Tech.
“I feel like I’m a trailblazer,” Bruner said. “I kind of paved the way for others, but same with me. Other people paved the way for me … at the time we just had our small community of Black students on campus, we just supported each other. I didn’t realize it was history; you don’t think about that while you’re there. You know that it's never been done, but you don’t think about the importance of it or it being such an honor until later on.”
Bruner was later inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame followed by her induction into the Tech Hall of Fame.
“With the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame, there's so many great people in that hall of fame … just to be even mentioned among those great people, it’s a great honor.”
Following her time at Tech, Bruner became an educator at South Grand Prairie high school.There she teaches being an athlete carries over into your life.
Former student and later administrator Brayonna Howard said Bruner is one of a kind.
“She cared about us as athletes and students, and that is pretty much the way I try to lead when I was a coach,” Howard said. “I wanted to pour into them, and empower them, and encourage them to be the best athletes they could be and that was the same way that she communicated and handled us.”
Through all her accomplishments, Bruner said her primary motivation was being part of a special family.
“Everybody in my family had their own niche, everybody did something,” Bruner said. “I just felt like I had to be something, and my mother was not going to accept anything less.”
