For many young people, college is the first time they have unadulterated freedom and the opportunity to pursue their passions. However, college is also the time in a young person’s life where they’re at a high risk to be sexually assaulted.
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 26.4 percent of cisgender female undergraduates, 23.1 percent of transgender or gender nonconforming undergraduates, and 6.8 percent of cisgender male undergraduates report a sexual assault they’ve experienced. Across the board, 13 percent of undergraduates will experience a sexual assault before they leave their college campus.
Students, faculty and community members are trying to change this trend. On April 27, Risk Intervention and Safety Education and other student organizations hosted their annual “Take Back the Night” event, where sexual assault survivors share their stories and activists raise awareness and show support.
Gabby Gutierrez, a fourth-year psychology and sociology student from Mineral Wells, serves as an ambassador for the Women’s and Gender Studies department. Gutierrez said rape culture has major consequences on college campuses.
“The sexual aggression on campus, the culture that I would say (is) upheld and permitted sometimes on college campuses,” Gutierrez said. “That really just kind of feeds into the hegemonic masculinity, the ‘boys will be boys’ mentality, which ultimately impacts everyone.”
Gutierrez said she also works with Voice of Hope, a local anti-sexual assault nonprofit which aims to support survivors in the Texas Tech and Lubbock community.
Gutierrez said more students need to be made aware about their options and resources if they’ve experienced a sexual assault.
“Really promote not just the resources on campus, but outside of campus (too),” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people don’t realize that as soon as they’ve made an outcry that they’ve been sexually assaulted, an on-call advocate can meet with them whether it’s on campus or directly at the hospital.”
Mary Duenes, a Lubbock local, serves as the adult sex trafficking case manager and survivor advocate for the Voice of Hope.
Duenes said she wants sexual assault survivors to be aware of the options they have.
“The Voice of Hope is the Lubbock Rape Crisis Center,” Duenes said. “We provide services free of charge to sexual assault victims…. They include medical accompaniment, law enforcement accompaniment and we provide free counseling in-house.”
Since the beginning of 2022, the Texas Tech Police Department has reported six sex offenses, including four sexual assaults and two cases of forcible fondling.
Duenes said Voice of Hope provides community education and precautions students can take.
“We try to teach them about how to stay safe,” Duenes said “The buddy system, knowing their surroundings when they’re going to go out, how to go out together and make sure they have a safe way to get back home and just an accountability system so they do stay in a safe environment.”
Duenes said that Voice of Hope does see spikes in sexual assault reports at different points of the school year.
“Typically our numbers stay steady, they do go up typically every year,” Duenes said. “We do see a lot of increase of on-campus sexual assaults during football games, during sporting events, things like that. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that never goes away. Even during the pandemic, we were able to stay open.”
Along with the cases of sexual assault on college campuses, there is also a stigma surrounding rape culture and fraternity and sorority life.
Gillian Norton is a third-year food and science student from Easton, Mass.
Norton currently serves as the vice president of judicial affairs for College Panhellenic, which participated in Take Back the Night. Norton said sexual assault can be a scary topic to confront as a woman involved in FSL herself.
“Women in Greek organizations are at a higher risk for sexual assault,” Norton said. “That’s a scary statistic to hear about because as a woman in Greek life, it’s not something I want to see, it’s not something I want to experience."
Norton added that she wants survivors of sexual assault on campus to be aware that the steps of action they take are completely up to them.
“These resources on campus genuinely are not scary and they are there to help us,” Norton said. “Even if you’re talking to someone that is a mandated reporter, they have to walk with you every step of the way. They can’t go to Title IX for you, they can’t just go to somebody to share your story. You can choose to report and choose not to report.”
Though the largest demographic of sexual assault survivors consist of cisgender women, activists say that it’s important to speak out about how sexual affects men and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Stephen Chao is a graduate of Princeton University and Austin native, and currently serves as the program manager for the Office of LGBTQIA+ Education and Engagement.
Chao said their office participated in Denim Day because of how much sexual assault affects the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Unfortunately, sexual violence and sexual assault and harassment is something that impacts a lot of the LGBT community disproportionately,” Chao said. “That’s why we wanted to show up and show out, remind our students, our community members that our office is here to support you.”
Chao said that advocates can support LGBTQIA+ survivors by being willing to listen and learn.
“Sometimes it can be as easy as being a willing ear, having a shoulder that folks can rely on,” Chao said. “Listen to their story, just let them know that you’re here to listen to them and show support even if you don’t know what to say. It’s a difficult conversation, but sometimes being supportive can be as simple as saying ‘hey, I’m here to support you.”
“Take Back the Night” is celebrated on “Denim Day,” the last Wednesday of April. Denim Day refers back to a 1998 sexual assault case where the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because a victim’s jeans were “too tight,” meaning she implied consent at some point during the encounter.
Konopa said that when spreading sexual assault awareness, it’s important to educate on what consent is and what it is not.
“As RISE always says, consent can be taken away at any point, it doesn’t matter if you’re starting or you’re finishing,” Konopa said. “Take Back the Night is just a way for people to have that safe space being judged and without having the obligation of coming forward. Most sexual assaults happen at night, and we want them to create their own story.”
Though sexual assault disproportionally affects cisgender women, RAINN said that many male survivors of sexual assualt don’t come forward due to the stigma surrounding reporting.
Roman Konopa is a third-year physics and psychology student from San Antonio, and has worked with RISE as a peer educator since last fall.
Konopa said that he is a survivor of sexual assault himself and emphasized the importance of believing and supporting male survivors.
“As a male survivor, there’s a lot of stigmatization,” Konopa said. “It’s something that happens and we can’t deny it. To tell a man that he wasn’t sexually assaulted because he enjoyed it at some point or men are expected by society to enjoy and want sex constantly, that doesn’t make you any less of a survivor. Nothing is more manly than to talk about it.”
