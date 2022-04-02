To wrap up Discoveries to Impact week, Texas Tech’s College of Visual & Performing Arts hosted their 36th annual juried student art exhibition at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts.
The exhibition featured a selection of artwork created by Studio Art students. Along with visual art, those in attendance were able to experience several different theatrical, musical and dance performances.
“It brings support to the different organizations and the different studies of art happening at Tech, that I feel like sometimes get overlooked and that aren't seen,” Sydney Road, a junior dance student from San Antonio said.
Road, along with other School of Dance students, performed an improvised dance number. “We create movement through the space and with the influences around us,” Road said. The number showcased dancers moving freely throughout the room.
Hunter Wilson from Grand Prairie and his partner Laureen Karichu, from Little Elm performed a skit from the movie “Knocked Up.” The two senior acting majors left the audience in a fit of laughter and applause with their comedic skit.
“We just had a lot of fun with it like reading it through for the first time and that kind of just stuck with us,” Wilson said. “We have fun with it might as well do it right?”
When asked why it is important for members of the community to experience the exhibit, Karichu said, going to these kinds of events is a different way to support students rather than going to a sporting event and more.
“I think one thing that is really awesome is the fact that it's free. I know, that people say a lot like ‘there's nothing to do in Lubbock,’ but like having things like this, and the fact that it's free and it's really close to campus, I think it's cool,” Karichu said.
Lauryn Flores, a third-year animal science major from El Paso attended the exhibition and when asked why she was attending the event Flores said she was there to support her research scholar peers.
“I think it's really important for everyone from every field to see how people in their community express themselves,” Flores said. “Whether it be visually or musically it's important to showcase everyone's culture.”
Awards were given to various visual and performing artists throughout the exhibit. In Studio Art, first place went to Mark Stargel for his sculpture “Untitled.”Stargel’s sculpture was crafted from steel sheets, steel rods and brass, Stargel’s sculpture stands at 77 inches. Stargel is a senior studio art major from Lubbock.
While visual artists were not present at the exhibit, their art was displayed around the room for visitors to see.
Among the art displayed was Sandra Sierra’s Querido Padre piece called “My Dear Dad”. Sierra’s oil canvas visualized a cactus with words like ‘shame, doubt, guilt and tough love’, inscribed on the cactus’ unbloomed buds. Sierra’s piece received an honorable mention from juror Ryder Richards. Sierra is a senior Studio Art major and San Antonio, native.
This year’s 36th annual student art exhibition and performances were a part of the First Friday Art Trail.
First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). The art trail is held on the first Friday of every month from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in various venues around the city.
